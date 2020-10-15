When is Amazon Prime Day 2021 Australia?

How to shop during Prime Day 2020 The only way to maximise your savings during the Prime Day sale is to become a Prime member. Click on the link below to sign up now and you'll get a 30-day free trial, plus access to a lot of other Amazon services, including Prime Video, Prime Reading and Prime Gaming (previously called Twitch)

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is now a distant memory. Running for a full two days over Tuesday 13 October and Wednesday 14 October, 2020, Prime Day moved from its traditional July date but it kept to its duration of two days, a precedent Amazon set with Prime Day 2019.

There were massive discounts to be bagged across every product category Amazon stocks during Prime Day. The best offers sold fast!

WHEN IS AMAZON PRIME DAY 2021?

The Amazon Prime Day 2021 date has not been announced by Amazon but here is our current prediction: Amazon Prime Day 2021 will take place on Monday 12 July and Tuesday 13 July, 2021. That aligns with Prime Day 2019, which ran over Monday 15 July and Tuesday 16 July, 2019.

Expect Amazon to officially announce the Prime Day 2021 date about two weeks before it takes place – so look out for the announcement on Monday 28 June, 2021.

Prime Day 2020 slipped from its usual month to October, but we think Amazon will want to get it back into its winter slot for 2021 as July is a traditional month for sales during an otherwise quiet retail period.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 recap

Amazon Prime Day 2020 featured more than one million deals globally throughout the two-day event, from top brands including Philips, Toshiba, NESCAFÉ, LEGO, Nintendo, Shark, Samsung, Under Armour, Sony, Le Creuset and many more.

We also have some interesting insight on Prime Day 2021 from research firm Numerator. The company says that in the US, nearly half (49%) of people shopping Prime Day 2020 placed 2+ orders and the average household spend was $94.78 as of 11:00am ET on 10/14/20. In 2019, the average spend per household was $154.59 (for the entire Prime Day event). 30% of Prime Day shoppers said they purchased holiday gifts on Prime Day, while of those who purchased holiday gifts on Prime Day, nearly a quarter (24%) said they had completed at least half of their holiday gift shopping with their Prime Day purchase. Additionally, one in three (34%) of Prime Day shoppers purchased Amazon Branded Electronics like an Echo Dot, Fire TV, or Kindle.

In Australia shoppers snapped up deals across every category, with some highlights:

Amazon Music Unlimited – For just $0.99, Prime members who haven’t yet tried the music streaming app can get four months of the premium streaming with unlimited access. $11.99/month thereafter with anytime cancellation.

Kindle Unlimited – Enjoy 3 months of subscription for free from 1 October for first time users. $13.99/month thereafter with anytime cancellation.

Prime Video – Prime members and customers can rent popular movies starting at $0.99 on Prime Video Store from 12AM AEDT on Wednesday, 7 October.

