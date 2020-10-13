Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals Australia: An avalanche of bargains

How to shop during Prime Day 2020 The only way to maximise your savings during the Prime Day sale is to become a Prime member. Click on the link below to sign up now and you'll get a 30-day free trial, plus access to a lot of other Amazon services, including Prime Video, Prime Reading and Prime Gaming (previously called Twitch)

Let's go shopping! Amazon Prime Day is alive and now is the time to snag an unbeatable bargain.

The Australian T3 team has been scouring the deals and have listed the absolute dazzlers below. Through the duration of this event we'll be regularly updating this page – so check back often! We'll also be checking all the deals we recommend regularly to make sure they're still active, and updating accordingly.

Australian deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020 officially come to an end at 11:59pm on October 14, but you can still continue shopping for deals that are available through the UK and US, until they expire at 6pm on October 15.

If you're brave, you can see absolutely everything on offer via the dedicated Prime Day landing page on Amazon Australia where the retail giant will be listing all its deals. There's a lot to take in, though, so let us to the hard yards for you with our picks for deals that are a perfect match for your T3-tastes.

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2020 will feature more than one million deals globally throughout the two-day event, and that includes many top brands like Philips, Toshiba, NESCAFÉ, LEGO, Nintendo, Shark, Samsung, Under Armour, Sony, Le Creuset and many more.

To get started simply use the nearby best Prime Day deals menu to jump directly to the products you want to view, or scroll down the page. Happy shopping!

Amazon device deals

If you're looking for a great smart speaker, Kindle ereader or maybe a Ring security camera we've listed all the best deals on Amazon gear below. Let's go shopping!

Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi router (3-pack) | AU$257 (save AU$172) In our testing the eero Mesh was a great performer and you can pick up a kit for 40% off for Prime Day, and this three-pack is what you'll want to get yourself set up for seamless Wi-Fi across your whole home. If you've already got an eero setup and are interested in expanding your coverage with additional nodes, you can buy single ones for AU$119, down from the usual AU$199. View Deal

Amazon Echo Auto | AU$49 (save AU$30) Add a smart assistant to your car – and this is a great way to 'modernise' an older model. You just need to spend a mere AU$49 on the Echo Auto and you'll be able to get Alexa support in you existing car. That said, you will need to check on the product page to see if the Echo Auto is compatible with your car, so double check before you buy.View Deal

Ring Indoor Cam | AU$69 (save AU$30) Security is critical and a good surveillance system is the key. This little plug-in camera can do that for you, either alone in a single room, or together with other Ring Indoor Cams. It's easy to set up and monitor via the app, will show you a live feed and now only costs AU$69 – that's 30% off the RRP.View Deal

All-new Ring Stick Up Cam (battery) | AU$139 (save AU$40) If you want great home surveillance but aren't keen - or able - to drill holes in your wall then this battery-powered Stick Up Cam comes in to save the day. You can stick it onto a wall or just place it on a convenient flat surface and you'll have an easy-to-use security camera that's great either indoors or out. View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite | AU$149 (save AU$50) There are good reasons why this is one of the best-selling ereaders. It's waterproof, has a pretty decent screen and an adjustable front light for reading anywhere at any time. If you're an avid reader, the Kindle Paperwhite is a delight to own, especially when you can save 25% on the 8GB storage version of the ereader. Need more storage? The 32GB Wi-Fi option is now down to just AU$189 – down from AU$249.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Oasis | AU$319 (save AU$80) For avid readers that want a truly premium device, the Kindle Oasis is the one to get. It's got a metal chassis and page-turn buttons that are perfect for one-handed use. That luxurious reading experience also comes with a hefty price tag, but thanks to Prime Day, you can now grab the Kindle Oasis in both 8GB storage or the larger capacity 32GB flavour and save 20% off the RRP.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) | AU$34 (save AU$45) This is a remarkably cheap way to get a smart assistant into your life - or one of those rooms that needs something simple. This is last year's version of the Echo Dot and is available in four different fabric colours. So whether you like Charcoal or the lighter Heather Grey, the Plum or Sandstone, this tiny smart speaker is available for ridiculously affordable price of just AU$34.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (3rd Gen) | AU$59 (save AU$40) If you’d like to pick up the third-gen Echo Dot with Clock, it’s also been discounted by a solid 40%. This tiny yet powerful smart speaker is based on the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), but includes a LED display that can show the time, temperature or countdown timers. This model is only available in Sandstone.View Deal

Amazon Echo Sub | AU$99 (save AU$100) Add some power to your smart speaker audio with this dedicated sub-woofer. This sub is well rounded, expanding the soundscape with deep bass without sounding overbearing. It's not quite as thumpy as some hi-fi models, but at the discounted price of AU$99, it feels hard to complain. Please note, the Echo Sub must be paired with a compatible Echo device.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell | AU$105 (save AU$44) Easy to install, resistant to moisture and able to record security footage in 1080p, this doorbell will let you talk to anyone at your threshold even if you aren't at home. The Ring ecosystem is hugely popular and it's easy to add new components, like this. Available in two colour options – Venetian Bronze and Satin Nickel – with 30% slashed off the RRP.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | AU$79 (save AU$50) If you like the idea of a smart display, but are short on space, or just don't want to pay premium dollars, this is a great choice - especially since it's a whopping 38% off right now. That brings the price down to just AU$80 for an Alexa smart display, making it one of the cheapest smart home devices you can currently get. You have a choice of the Charcoal version or the Sandstone colour, both at the same price.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | AU$129 (save AU$100) This smart display now comes with a 43% discount for Prime Day. It has an 8-inch display, so you can control your compatible smart home devices through the touchscreen or with your voice. The screen looks great and is a very handy way to stream movies and TV shows from Prime Video, chill out with tunes or manage your day anywhere in the home. Now discounted in both Charcoal and Sandstone.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show (2nd gen) | AU$229 (save AU$120) This smart display is an older version of the new Echo Show 10, but you still get a pretty good 10-inch HD screen from where you can control your smart home setup, stream videos, listen to music and so much more. It has the power of Alexa smarts doing the work and looks fantastic. Now available for AU$229, saving you AU$120, in both the Charcoal and Sandstone fabric versions.View Deal

Amazon Kindle | AU$99 (save AU$40) This is a basic and simple ereader, and with AU$40 off the RRP, this is the best ebook reader if your needs are straightforward. The 6-inch display is beautifully crisp and effortless to read and this latest iteration even has an adjustable front light so you can read any time and anywhere. The Kindle is available in a black chassis, or in a white body if you're tired of seeing the darker colour.View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited | AU$0.99 for four months The music catalogue behind Amazon Music is mammoth and this offers a very appealing alternative to the other services. If you're a new customer and sign up now, you'll only need to pay 99c for a full four months of access to 60 million songs, all playing ad free. After the four months, though, you'll need to pay the usual monthly subscription fee of AU$11.99.View Deal

Audible | three months free, plus free monthly audiobook If you're looking to try out Audible audiobooks, Amazon Prime members can get three free months of the service to enjoy this truly excellent way to digest a book. On top of that, you'll be getting a free audiobook of your choice each month. After the trial, it'll return to AU$16.45 per month.

View Deal

Amazon Prime Day headphone and audio deals

The best Prime Day deals on headphones and audio are right here. Save $$$s on brands including Bose and Sennheiser. Your ears will love you and so will your wallet!

Panasonic RZ-S500W true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds | AU$171 (was AU$349; save AU$178) These Panasonic noice-cancelling buds are the company's answer to Sony and Apple's true wireless sets – and they're actually an impressive pair of buds in their own right. With awesome audio quality, terrific noise-cancelling (as good as Sony's), 6.5 hours of battery (and more charges in the case), and IPX4 water resistance, they squeeze a lot into a tiny package. They're available in both black and white.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | AU$329 (save AU$170) While the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are the flagship offering from Bose, the QuietComfort 35 II have earned a great reputation and this deal shouldn't be ignored. Not only are the QC 35 II's cheaper, they still have class-leading noise cancellation and are incredibly comfortable to wear. The popular cans are discounted in black.View Deal

Denon HEOS 7 HS2 Bluetooth speaker | AU$539 (retails for AU$999; save AU$360) The HEOS 7 HS2 Bluetooth speaker from Denon has been out for a good two years now and hasn't been found at its retail price for a while, but even so this deal is truly exceptional. Offering excellently detailed and balanced sound with hefty bass, a stylish modernist aesthetic, and is part of Denon's own take on the Sonos multi-room system (HEOS).View Deal

Bose SoundSport Free truly wireless earbuds | AU$179 (usually AU$295; save AU$116) Bose's fitness-focus true wireless in-ears offer weighty, full-bodied sound, an IPX4 water and sweat-resistance rating, up to 5 hours of battery life in the buds (and an extra 10 in the case), and the ability to use a single earbud for calls if needed. We're impressed with the Amazon Prime Day discount, it's hefty and these worth grabbing at this price. Available in Black, Blue/Citron, or Orange/Blue.View Deal

Denon DHT-S216 Soundbar | AU$299 (was AU$449; save AU$150) The DHT-S216 is a budget but impressive soundbar, so when we saw this discount we didn't hesitate to recommend it, so knocking an extra AU$150 off the price makes for a considerable saving. You'll be getting a loud, clear 2.1-channel soundbar with Bluetooth connectivity, virtual surround sound, and HDMI ARC compatibility. View Deal

Bose Portable Home Speaker | AU$379 (save AU$120) Where most smart speakers need to be plugged into a wall socket, Bose has made its first portable one, with both Google Assistant and Alexa support on tap, even if you're outdoors. As long as it's in reach of a Wi-Fi signal it'll do its sonic thing anywhere. Nice. You'll also get Bose's signature sound. And now Prime members get this exclusive offer that shaves AU$120 off the RRP.View Deal

JBL Tune 600BTNC noise-cancelling headphones | AU$90 (retails for AU$149) These wireless on-ears from JBL offer no-fuss audio with deep bass and solid detail, active noise-cancelling, and a 16-hour battery life at a tiny price. We rarely see the JBL Tune 600BTNC going for its full retail price of AU$149, but we've also never seen it discounted this much. Change from a hundred bucks for a decent set of noise-cancellers? Yes please! If you're not into the White colour option, you can pay a little more for Black or Blue (AU$93).View Deal

Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses | AU$219 (was AU$254; save AU$35) This isn't a spy gadget, it's technology for your face. Looking like a stylish set of sunglasses, the Bose Frames actually boast wireless Bluetooth-powered open ear speakers in their stems, allowing you to rock out while keeping the sun out of your eyes, and most importantly, looking cool. Previously priced at AU$254, you can get the Bose Frames in the Alto (also available in S/M size) or Rondo styles at the discounted price of AU$219 for today only.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case | AU$185 (save AU$64) Most major Australian retailers are selling the popular Apple AirPods at full retail value, but you can score yourself a solid discount if you pick them up on Prime Day, which makes this the ideal way to grab these highly desirable buds. This is your chance to snap up the stylish sonics at very appealing 25% off the RRP.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus | AU$178 (save AU$121) These are the new and improved Galaxy Buds, but if you need noise cancellation, you really ought to look elsewhere. If that's not a deal breaker, then you can save a pretty cool 40% on the listed price in both colour options of black and white. Audio quality is very good and at this price they're a contender for one of the best earbud deals of the day.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 | AU$299 (save AU$45) Sony now owns the active noise cancelling space, having taken the crown from Bose, and these last-gen headphones are exceptional. Sony officially lists the third iteration of its very popular and oh-so-good noise cancelling cans at AU$399. It's been available for less on Amazon on a regular basis, but it's very rare the price drops below AU$300. So if you've been lusting after these headphones, then the black set is available for just AU$299.View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 300 | AU$269.99 (save AU$129.96) With both Google Assistant and Alexa support built in, plus Bose's signature sound spewing a full 360 degrees to fill a room, and an incredible AU$130 off makes this smart speaker worthy of consideration if you're after big sound and a voice assistant to fill the room with music while patiently waiting for your next command.View Deal

Bose Soundbar 700 | AU$769 (retails for AU$1200; save AU$430.95) The Bose Soundbar 700 is sleek and stylish with its tempered glass top, packs in the awesome Bose sound that has earned it so much acclaim, and features Amazon Alexa built-in for easy voice control. You can pick up one of these good looking soundbars in black or white models at a very appealing 33% discount. If you're keen to get a matching subwoofer to go with it, the Bose Bass Module 700 is also discounted and also available in black or white.View Deal

Sennheiser HD 450BT noise-cancelling headphones | AU$219 (was AU$299; save AU$80) When it comes to high quality audio, Sennheiser is a name that everyone respects, and it's embodies in these wireless noise-cancelling headphones. They feature Bluetooth 5.0, a 30-hour battery life, and fast-charging via USB-C. Much more affordable than most models from its Bose and Sony competitors, the latest discount from Amazon makes them even more of a no-brainer. Available in black or white.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Revolve bluetooth speaker | AU$199 (was AU$299; save AU$100) Bose's SoundLink Revolve is a great option for rugged and portable high quality audio. With 12 hours battery life, 360-degree sound, water-resistance and voice assistant support, this is a great party speaker that's well suited to the outdoors and is a gem to take out and about. Available now with both black and silver models discounted.View Deal

KEF LS50W Wireless active speakers | AU$2,804.39 (was AU$3,299; save AU$494.89) Treat yourself to the highly regarded wireless version of KEF's LS50 active speakers. They're awarded by the pros and won a What Hi-Fi? Award when they came out! Enjoy audiophile-grade clarity and rich dynamics in a compact package, and cram in an excellent DAC, Bluetooth module, preamp, media streamer and four power amplifiers to boot! The LS50W from KEF are available in White/Copper, Titanium Grey/Red, or Black/Blue. Please note, this deal is available to Prime members only – sign up for free to get access to this great bargain. View Deal

Marshall Stanmore II smart speaker | AU$565.66 (save AU$134.33) What's not to love? Classic retro styling and the magnificent pedigree that is Marshall - all in a clever smart speaker. The Stanmore II is one of its most flexible offerings, with Bluetooth connectivity, powerful bass and Amazon Alexa built in to take voice commands. RRPing for AU$699, this discounted price is 30% off Amazon's usual one. This deal's available until midnight on Oct 14, or until sold out.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$399 (save AU$200) In the fiercely competitive world of active noise cancelling headphones, Bose has always had a reputation for leading the pack with outstanding quality and these are the best ANC cans Bose has made to date. However, they're pretty expensive at almost AU$600 a pop at full price. Thankfully, Amazon has slashed the RRP by AU$200 and you can grab the Black, the Silver Luxe or the newer Soapstone colour options for just AU$399 apiece.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day phone deals

Save big $ on a nice new smartphone.

Oppo Reno 2 | AU$435.38 (save AU$263.62) The Oppo Reno 2 is one of the best mid-range handsets of 2019, so we were thrilled to discover it nicely discounted... but it gets better. It has four impressive cameras on the rear, as well as a quirky pop-up front-facing camera for selfies. This snappy smartphone currently has an asking price of AU$699 on Oppo’s official Amazon AU store, but if you buy from Amazon UK, you’ll pocket a big saving. [Ships from Amazon UK]View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (256GB) | AU$1,139 (save AU$360) Samsung’s Note 20 is a brand new model and look at this, you can pick one up already discounted on Amazon, giving you access to a flagship smartphone at a realistic price. It comes with a lovely OLED screen, a triple-camera array and the signature S-Pen stylus. We've seen it going for slightly cheaper on Amazon previously, but this is still a good deal less than most Australian sellers. If you’re considering buying, please note that this is the non-5G version of the phone.View Deal

Oppo Find X2 Lite 5G | AU$599 (save AU$150) Thanks to a Snapdragon 765 chip in the chassis, this is a rather powerful phone with a mid-range price tag. And it doesn't skimp on features either – you get a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, 8GB of RAM and a whopping 4,025mAh battery. And there's a 48MP camera to boot, not to mention a price drop to just AU$599 a pop exclusively available to Prime members.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 (128GB) | AU$1,147 (save AU$202) Not the best price we've seen on a Galaxy S20 handset but if you need an upgrade, there's over AU$200 to be saved on the 128GB S20, and it's a pretty nice unit so any saving is very welcome. However, if you need a future-proof phone, then the S20 Ultra 5G is also discounted by 15% to AU$1,696 (saving you AU$303).View Deal

Amazon Prime Day fitness tech deals

Many of us have been working from home for a while, so resolving to stay fit is more important than ever. Our rundown of the best Prime Day deals on fitness tech will help you achieve those goals.

Garmin Fenix 6 | AU$699 (save AU$300) Garmin’s superb range of multi-sport watches don’t come cheap, but now’s your chance to snag a premium wearable for a much more affordable price. It’s got accurate adventure tracking and GPS-based mapping to handle almost any outdoor activity you can dream of. Prime members can now save AU$300 on the Garmin Fenix 6.

View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 735XT | AU$269 (save AU$330) This watch launched a few years ago, but it’s still a tip-top fitness tracker – especially for runners. It has excellent GPS tracking, long battery life and good smartwatch functionality for a fitness wearable – which all adds up to make it very competitive despite its age. Amazon has slashed the price of this watch in black, saving you a hefty AU$330.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 935 | AU$369 (save AU$380) This excellent multi-sport watch has been steeply discounted on Amazon, and that will see you save a hefty AU$380 – that’s better than half-price. It has a battery life that can keep up the pace for days and days, and an accurate heart rate monitor. It’s a fitness watch designed for those who want to dig into the data of their runs, rides or hikes. It may be a few years old now, but that also means it’s much more affordable this Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 935 Tri-bundle | AU$549 (save AU$350) The Tri-bundle of Garmin’s Forerunner 935 is also discounted, with AU$350 slashed from the asking price. It includes the HRM-Tri, which is a heart rate monitor designed for triathletes and the HRM-Swim, which is a strap that sits around the torso and is designed for swimmers. It's a properly high-tech device designed beautifully for a specific purpose. The bundle usually retails for AU$899 all up, so this is a great deal for the fitness enthusiasts.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4 | from AU$175 (save up to AU$74.95) The new Charge 4 shares the same attractive stylings of the previous model but has some tasty new features on the inside. Impressively it now has GPS built-in, making it less of a fitness tracker and more of a fully-fledged sport watch. It’s still made for the everyday user interested in fitness and health, and won’t bog you down in useless performance data. Now discounted in black, blue and rosewood by 30%. If you’d like the Special Edition which comes with a woven band, it’s also discounted by 30%.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active | AU$249 (RRP AU$349; save AU$100) The original Samsung Galaxy Watch Active has seen a decent price cut, and discounted here it gives you access to premium-level features and performance. There's no mistaking that fitness is the big focus with this, and it can monitor your heart rate, sleep and stress levels, as well as auto-track a range of workouts. Naturally it includes GPS. An updated Active 2 is now on the market, but this is a very nice price on the slightly older version, available in both black and rose gold. Please note, this banging price is exclusive to Prime members only.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day smart home deals

Make your home a little nicer, and smarter. Many great deals are offered, including for smart lighting gear which can be voice-controlled for ultimate ambience!

iRobot Roomba 605 | AU$385 (save AU$68) It won't mop, and it doesn't have as much suction power as the higher-priced options that typically sit around $1,000 or more, but if you are on a tight budget and really don't have time to keep up with vacuuming your home, then is a bargain price for robot vacuum that will do a good enough job to keep you happy. It's best used on a hard floor but it might be sufficient for easy jobs on low-pile carpets.View Deal

Philips Hue starter kit | from AU$96.90 (save up to AU$62.60) For less than a hundred dollars you can change your home for the better, adding that magical ambience only a smart light can. This kit is also a great way to build upon your existing smart lights for not much cash. It includes two E27 Edison screw light bulbs and the Hue Bridge. The classic LED bulb is discounted by 39% for Prime Day, or alternatively, you can score White and Colour Ambience starter kit with three bulbs for a discounted AU$202.90 – available with either E27 screw or B22 cap.View Deal

Philips Hue White A60 smart bulb | AU$22.36 (save AU$12.59) Getting started in the Hue ecosystem can be rather pricey, but now it’s much easier to test out the tech, or expand your current setup, with this regular A60 smart bulb now discounted. Philips smart lights are well made and designed and the company is a leader in this area. This white LED bulb is available with either an E27 screw or a B22 cap, with 34% slashed from the asking price. Note: you can control up to 10 lights in one room without the Hue Bridge, and if you add a Hue Bridge it's possible to control up to 50 lights.View Deal

Philips Hue White Ambience A60 smart bulb | from AU$33.80 (save up to AU$21.15) If fancy colours aren't your thing, but the appeal of adjustable whites tempt, the Philips Hue White Ambiance smart lights are adjustable bulbs which can go between cool to warm whites. They’re dimmable as well, and respond instantly to your commands. Discounted in both fittings, with the B22 cap down to AU$32.90, while the E27 screw is available for AU$33.90.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience A60 smart bulb | from AU$67.70 (save up to AU$32.25) To really add some fun and personality to your home lighting, the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance bulbs are an excellent choice. These smart bulbs cover all bases, from white tones to coloured mood lighting, and the delight of changing the feel of a room through the day or night cannot be understated! The B22 cap is cheapest at AU$59.90, while the E27 screw is slightly more at AU$66.90 a pop.View Deal

Philips Hue smart plug | AU$49 (save AU$15.95) Hook your home up with smart lighting while using the lights you already own. Philips Hue plug will turn your regular lights into smart lights because your bulb is controlled by this base unit. All you need to do is plug it into an outlet, and connect your regular lamps to the fitting. Then via Bluetooth you’ll be able to control it using the Philips Hue app. The smart plug is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, which means full voice control! Save 29% when you pick it up on Prime Day.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience Candle | AU$60 (save AU$19.95) The candle version of this Philips Hue light has a classic look that offers controlled light in a subtle form. With 33% shaved off the RRP it's not hard to think of a perfect place for one of these. There’s some 16 million colours this bulb can illuminate your space with, and you can change them any time you like. It’s all controlled through the app or with your voice, though if you pick up more than 10, you’ll also need to purchase the Hue Bridge.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day computers, peripherals and accessories

Grab a new computer or laptop, or upgrade the bits you plug into your PC or Mac. Grab a classy keyboard, or a sexy screen, or level up with a pair of thumping gaming headphones.

Asus RT-AX82U Wi-Fi 6 gaming router | AU$233 (save $63) With both JB and Bing Lee selling this router for AU$499, this is truly a remarkable deal worth grabbing if you want to give your home Wi-Fi a boost. It uses the newest Wi-Fi 6 standard (aka 802.11ax), as well as being fully backwards-compatible this powerhouse dual-band gaming router from industry stalwart Asus offers combined wireless speeds of 5,400Mbps, built-in Trend Micro security and the ability to optimise and prioritise gaming traffic. Note that as this item ships from Amazon UK, so you may need a plug adapter to use it in AU.

Samsung 27 inch curved monitor | AU$354.71 (usually AU$499)

A nice saving on this curved, 27 inch 1080p gaming monitor, which flaunts a huge 240Hz refresh rate, so if you're sporting a top-shelf graphics card and keep detail low you'll enjoy phenomenally smooth gaming. Comes with a three year warranty, and is pretty attractive if you like your gaming gear to look low key.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi, 64GB) | AU$449 (save AU$100) A AU$100 saving on this Android tablet is pretty good bargain, though we were expecting a little more, perhaps we might see that on Black Friday, regardless, for now it's worth snapping up if you're keen.. The 10.4-inch screen is perfect for drawing on, watching videos and doing so much more. It also promises decent battery life and, for Prime members, a relatively affordable price tag.View Deal

Asus ZenBook 14 | Ryzen 5 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$1,160 (save AU$439) This gorgeous laptop is genuine Aussie stock, coming with all the necessary local warranties, and – more importantly – a pretty impressive 27% off the listed price. This 14-inch laptop is light, portable, and has a num pad on its trackpad if you find the need for it. The Ryzen 5 is a solid CPU that can handle work and gaming, and as long as you don't have intense needs the 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage will be just fine.View Deal

Asus VivoBook 15 | i7 / 8GB / 512GB | AU$1,199 (save AU$400) With plenty of power under the hood, thanks to a 10th-gen Core i7 processor, this 15-incher is a darn good bargain with 25% off the listed price. And, like the ZenBook listed above, this laptop is also Aussie stock with local warranties. It comes with similar performance to the Ryzen laptop above, and gives you double the storage space.View Deal

Oculus Rift S | AU$568 (save AU$81) Widely acclaimed as one of the best VR headsets available, it's appealing though the sale price is not a huge discount - but even a mere 12% off is a good bargain when you can't get it cheaper anywhere else. So if you want to take a deep dive into VR gaming, then snag a set of the Oculus Rift S while it's available for less.View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540 15.6-inch gaming laptop (i7, RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | AU$2,077 (save AU$365) If the Legion Y740 above is more power than you need, but you like the look of Lenovo's styling, here's a respectably powerful laptop for not a lot of dough. This Y540 model has a plastic chassis as opposed to the Y740's aluminium, and it's not shy of performance with an Intel Core i7 CPU and RTX 2060 graphics chip powering your work and play. You'll not find that winning combo of CPU and GPU cheaper in Australia at present, and this great choice for an entry-level laptop. Please note, this deal is available to Prime members only – sign-up for free to get access to this great bargain.View Deal

Dell 32 curved gaming monitor | AU$615.01 (save AU$298)

Marvel at your gaming with a new-found love as you play with 32 inches of curved 1440p action. This lovely Dell monitor has a 165Hz refresh rate and FreeSync compatibility. It's also a slick looking monitor, though not as showy as its Alienware counterparts - which could be a good thing to many. Note this buy is from the UK Amazon store, which means slow delivery, but Amazon Prime members won't have to pay for delivery.View Deal

Corsair Virtuoso RGB (White) | AU$263.20 (usually AU$329)

Here's a very stylish (and very pricey) set of gaming cans with 7.1 surround sound and a "broadcast grade" omni-directional Microphone. It boasts a frequency range of 20Hz - 30,000Hz. The RGB lighting looks stunning to behold and you'll definitely feel a whole lot more hardcore wearing these as you game. Please note, this deal is available to Prime members only – sign-up for free to get access to this great bargain.

View Deal

Razer Viper | AU$84.92 (usually AU$135)

Geared towards the esports pro (or the budding pro), this ambidextrous wired mouse is simple in style but packing in the features, with a 5G advanced optical sensor, 16,000 DPI, and an advertised 70 million clicks per life cycle - which is all the specs you want in a gaming mouse.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Chroma | AU$179 (usually AU$219.95)

A hefty discount on this green switch mechanical keyboard puts it in the crosshairs of gamers on a budget, but delivers premium quality and features, which has on-board memory and cloud storage for your various profile customisations, as well as an advertised 80 million keystroke lifespan, which is a lot of pressing F to pay respects.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day health, beauty and grooming deals

Save and practise self-care with Amazon's range of discounted health, beauty and grooming products.

Amazon Prime Day gaming deals

Stock up on all your digital entertainment needs for months to come!

PS4 Pro | AU$399 (usually AU$559.95)

Here's a very big discount on the most powerful PlayStation 4 you can buy. With thousands of games in its inventory this is a decent price for a machine that still has many years of gaming pleasure left to give. A good buy if you don't want to fork out at least AU$600, or simply can't get a pre-order for next-gen.View Deal

Ghost Recon Breakpoint | AU$23 (usually AU$49.95)

This copped poor reviews when it was originally released, but has since been given a thorough revamp. And now you can save 50 percent off this big tactical shooter. If you want tense cooperative shenanigans, this is a game well worth your time and money. If you'd prefer the Gold Edition, that's currently AU$59, down from AU$69.95.View Deal

The Last of Us Part II | AU$49.97 (usually AU$99.95)

A profoundly impactful game that scored rave reviews can now be had for half price. It may not be pleasant walk in the park, but this post-pandemic adventure will stay with you long before the credits roll and is considered a must-play by the team.View Deal

Nintendo Switch + Minecraft | AU$409 (usually AU$509.90)

This is a clever way to save some bucks on Minecraft and a Switch: if you add a Nintendo Switch console to your Amazon cart, and then add Minecraft as well, you'll come out saving AU$100. The Nintendo Switch RRP is usually AU$470, while Minecraft normally goes for AU$40. Pretty nice.View Deal

Red Dead Redemption 2 | AU$39 (usually AU$69.95)

This sprawling western epic is one of the most technically impressive games this console generation. The vast western world looks stunning and can take weeks to fully explore – you'll be sucked into its realism and story bigtime. The story will keep you going for around 80 hours, but then you've got the limitless delights of Red Dead Online to sink your teeth into.View Deal

Borderlands 3 | AU$26.99 (usually AU$49.95)

For PS4, this addictive loot shooter is often on sale, but AU$27 is among the best prices we've seen in Australia. It's definitely a reasonable price for a game that'll keep you busy for many dozens of hours (not to mention the ridiculous amount of weapons it has on offer). A worthy successor to the Borderland lineage, though some hardcore fans may find some of it a little over the top.View Deal

Borderlands 3 | AU$26.99 (usually AU$49.95)

Borderlands 3 for Xbox One goes on sale a helluva lot, but AU$27 is probably the cheapest we've seen it, at least in its physical edition. It'll keep you busy for many dozens of hours (and there are bajillions of guns too, so there's that). Show off the best your console is capable of.View Deal

Resident Evil 3 | AU$44 (usually AU$99.95)

It may not have won hearts quite as unanimously as the Resident Evil 2 remake did, but this reimagining of the classic third instalment is a fun enough distraction, and is probably essential if you're a diehard fan of the series. At half price there's little reason not to throw a few dollars at this and add it to your collection.View Deal

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! | AU$49 (usually AU$79.95)

Classic Pokemon games made their mark on handheld devices, so these two Let's Go games (they're basically the same - who's your favourite character?) are perfect Nintendo Switch fodder. First party Nintendo games don't often sell at discounts like this, so snap them up while this opportunity exists.View Deal

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield | AU$49 (usually AU$79.95)

This is it, folks: the next-gen Pokemon game everyone waited for for years. There's countless hours of gaming pleasure in these wonderful titles and considering how rarely Nintendo discounts its games to this extent now is the time to jump on these. Whether you're a newcomer to the series or a veteran, you'll get a lot of mileage out of this. View Deal

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX | AU$49 (usually AU$79.95)

A Pokemon dungeon crawler you can feasibly play forever, given that the dungeons are procedurally generated: which means that no matter how long you play for, it will always be a different experience and game world. So no playthrough, no dungeon, will ever be the same twice. View Deal

Amazon Prime Day camera deals

The best Prime Day deals on cameras mean you can get a super sharp shooter at a super smart price.

Garmin Dash Cam 46 | AU$175 (save AU$54) If you haven't already got a dash cam just know it could save you a fortune in legal fees, avoid police drama, and maybe make you an internet hero. This no-frills dash cam from Garmin offers a 140-degree field of vision and records footage in 1080p Full HD resolution. It's compact and sleek, so won't look like a nasty bump on your dashboard, and it's now available to Prime members with a saving of AU$54.View Deal

Panasonic Lumix FZ80 | AU$299 (save AU$156) A bridge camera with 60x zoom and 4K/30p video at under AU$300? That's an incredible deal that's hard to pass up. The FZ80 might not be the newest model but for an everyday camera that offers decent specs and great value for money, this is certainly one worth considering, especially since there's a very significant 45% discount available right now.View Deal

Panasonic Lumix TZ90 | AU$329 (save AU$152) The Lumix TZ90 is one of Panasonic's best compact cameras, and it features very impressive specs and is just the right size for travel. It's also very affordable, even at full price. But you can save over AU$150 on this 30x zoom snapper and snag it for a great price of AU$329. That's great value for money for a camera that shoots 4K/30p video, features focus stacking and post focus abilities as well.View Deal

Panasonic Lumix G7 + 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 + 45-150mm + f/4.0-5.6 lenses | AU$549 (save AU$650) A price drop of a whopping 54% makes this micro four thirds body and two-lens kits one of the best camera bargains of Prime Day 2020. The G series are among the very best you can buy, and no matter how you intend to use it the G7 will look after you with excellent image quality and 4K video. It has a touchscreen to make using it easy, and snagging two lenses for under AU$550 is just unbelievable!View Deal

Panasonic Lumix GH5 (body only) | AU$1,749 (save AU$1,065) Originally launched in 2017, the GH5 was one of the best hybrid shooters money could buy then and it still stacks up very well today - and with this saving of over over AU$1,000 on the listed price it's a great buy. With 20.3MP on tap, 4K/60p video, 5-axis image stabilisation and some amazing AF capabilities makes this one of our favourite MFTs ever.View Deal

Nikon Prostaff 7S 8x42 binoculars | AU$224.10 (save AU$74.70) Nikon's Prostaff binoculars are among our very favourites here in the office and this 7S series with 8x magnification is one we love especially. It offers great value for money, with this deal offering a decent saving of AU$50 on an already affordable set of binoculars. It's perfect for wildlife and hiking, and its waterproofing makes it great to take on a boat as well. Please note, this deal is only available to Prime Members only – sign-up for free to get access to this great bargain.View Deal

Nikon Monarch 5 8x42 | AU$299.13 (save AU$99.72) Nikon's premium binoculars all come under the Monarch moniker. This model is waterproof and fog-proof, while also performing well in relatively low-light conditions. The rubber eye grips are adjustable and very comfortable and Nikon's multi-coated ED lenses reduce flare and reflections. Enjoy superb vision that's 8x magnified. And now this Monarch 5 is 17% off, making it a tad more affordable.View Deal

Nikon CoolPix A1000 + ML-L7 wireless remote | AU$538.74 (save AU$110.35) This pocketable Nikon point-and-shoot is a real gem for travel without compromising image quality too much. It boasts a 35x zoom lens that will get you close to the action. While its image quality isn't too bad, it's one for non-professional use, however its very affordable price tag makes it worth your consideration – now with 17% off, and it includes a wireless remote shutter too. Please note, this deal is only available to Prime Members only – sign-up for free to get access to this great bargain.View Deal

Fujifilm X-Pro3 (body only) | from AU$2,114.80 (save up to AU$418.20) This charming camera has a lovely retro charm and packs in full digital capabilities. If you've been keen on owning a camera with such distinctively retro looks, then now is a good opportunity. All three chassis – the Black, Dura Black and Dura Silver – are now 15% off the RRP. The Black version is the cheapest option at just over AU$2,114, with the Dura options costing a touch more. Important note – this deal is only available to Prime Members only – sign-up for free to get access to this great bargain.View Deal

Prime members exclusive offers and deals

Amazon Music Unlimited – For just $0.99, Prime members who haven’t yet tried the music streaming app can get four months of the premium streaming with unlimited access. $11.99/month thereafter with anytime cancellation.

Audible - eligible Prime members can get a 3-month Audible free trial that includes an audiobook of their choice each month, a bonus monthly audiobook chosen by Audible’s editors, and unlimited access to hundreds of hours of audio. $16.45/month thereafter with anytime cancellation.

Kindle Unlimited – Enjoy 3 months of subscription for free from 1 October for first time users. $13.99/month thereafter with anytime cancellation.

Prime Video – Prime members and customers can rent popular movies starting at $0.99 on Prime Video Store from 12AM AEDT on Wednesday, 7 October.

