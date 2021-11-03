Beats axes three headphones models, which could mean big Black Friday deals

Having just launched the Beats Fit Pro to a wave of rave reviews, Beats has decided to cull some of its older headphones. Indeed, the Apple-owned audio brand has quietly pulled the plug on three other headphones in the Beats family, which are the Powerbeats, Beats Solo Pro, and Beats EP.

So, although it's sad news that the retail pages of the three respective models have been taken off the Apple Store, it also means the prices of the trio of headphones will start to tumble at third-party retailers, as well. Beats headphones can be pretty darn expensive, so savings are to be welcomed with open arms wherever they crop up.

MacRumors first noticed that the brand had quietly discontinued the Powerbeats, Solo Pro headphones, and entry-level Beats EP headphones. According to The Verge, a Beats spokesperson verified the news, but didn't give any specifics as to why these models, in particular, had been terminated.

But remember this: for every loss, there is a hidden gain. If you're on the hunt for a pair of full Beats headphones, then now is a GREAT time to make a purchase in light of the discontinuation of these models. T3 has already spotted two great deals to be had if you're super-quick: the on-ear Beats Solo Pro with active noise-cancellation (ANC) has got a major price cut over at Amazon and so, too, has the Powerbeats model.

Image Beats Solo Pro | Was £269.95 | Now £199.00 | You save £70.95 (26%) at Amazon

The Beats Solo Pro is available in black at a very heft discount over on Amazon UK. It's upwards of 25% off, so this tantalizing deal at the UK retailer won't last long, and it's one that gets the prestigious T3 seal of approval for early shoppers. View Deal

Beat the Black Friday rush

Trying to find a pair of the best wireless earbuds, best true wireless earbuds, or even the best wireless headphones can be a long and protracted process. However, fear not – we’ve rounded up some of the best cheap Beats deals, alongside the best Beats Powerbeats Black Friday deals to help you try and catch an early win.

With Beats laying off several older models, we fully expect these deals to continue pouring in over the next couple of weeks. Be sure to check back in regularly, as we'll be trying to stay one step ahead of the shopping rush and keeping you informed as we do so.