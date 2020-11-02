Australian Xbox Series X game deals: How to start your next-gen collection on the cheap

PS5 game deals in Australia (Image credit: Future) Getting a PS5 at launch as well? We've also rounded up where you can find PS5 games cheap in Australia.

If you're one of the lucky ones that got their Xbox Series X pre-order in - and even if not - you'll be wanting to feed the beast with some of the sensational new next-gen titles to play.

Ahead of the console's November 10 release, we've found some tasty deals to get you going.

With Xbox Smart Delivery, you may already own a launch title before the console's actual release. Meanwhile, the list of Xbox Series X upgrade games is abundant, so even if the launch titles aren't of much interest, you may want to boot up Forza Horizon 4 to witness all the new tech advantages the next generation of Xbox brings to the table.

Most launch titles aren't featured on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service, but we've noted below where they are. Regardless, Game Pass is a great option if you want a library of 100+ games on your Xbox Series X at launch. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes an Xbox Live subscription, and costs AU$15.95 a month, though the introductory fee is a tiny AU$1. If you want Xbox Game Pass without the bundled Xbox Live subscription, that's AU$10.95 a month.

Launch titles in Australia - physical

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla | AU$68 at Amazon (usually AU$99.95)

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is sure to continue the series' tradition of being absolutely sprawling and with sumptuously detailed environments to live a fantasy life in. Series X will have it looking utterly superb, with 4K Ultra HD support and 60 frames-per second.View Deal

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War | AU$75 at Amazon (usually AU$109.95)

It's almost inevitable that at launch, we see a new console generation ushered in with Call of Duty. This isn't strictly a launch title: it actually releases on November 13. But that's only three days after the Xbox Series X hits shelves, so that's near enough for us.View Deal

Dirt 5 | AU$69 at Amazon (usually AU$99.95)

Driving games look absolutely incredible on the new machines and this is one of the most hyped Xbox Series X launch titles of them all, You'll be able to put your TV through the wringer with frame rates of up 120, and it also supports native 4K resolution.

View Deal

NBA 2K21 | AU$88 at Amazon (usually AU$109.95)

Most current Xbox games making their way to Series X will just work, and some will receive a patch to do so. But if you want the next gen version 2K21 you can't just buy the current-gen version, which is AU$59. Only the current-gen Mamba Forever Edition version gets a free next-gen upgrade, and that currently costs AU$137.16. That's the smart way to do it.View Deal

Watch Dogs Legion | AU$68 at Amazon (usually AU$99.95)

Watch Dogs Legion is already available in Australia as of October 29, but this is a Series X launch title because it'll enjoy the benefits of its next-gen patch a whole fortnight before PS5. That patch will roll out November 10, adding raytracing, 4K support and more, so enjoy the maximum gaming experience. View Deal

Yakuza: Like a Dragon | AU$74.99 at Amazon (usually AU$99.95)

The seventh mainline Yakuza game features a new protagonist and a pivot into turn-based combat. For fans of this series this is undoubtedly a major new addition to the series and it's going to look silky smooth on Xbox Series X.View Deal

Launch titles in Australia - digital

A small number of Xbox Series X launch titles are only going to be available as digital versions, so you'll have to buy them on the Microsoft Store, via either in a browser or doing it on the console itself. Thus, we're not expecting to see any particularly amazing deals except for those Microsoft host themselves. There are a few pre-order deals worth looking into, which we've linked below.

Bright Memory | Currently unavailable to purchase

The Falconeer | AU$44.95

Gears Tactics | AU$99.95 | Xbox Game Pass

Observer: System Redux | AU$40.45 (usually AU$44.95)

Tetris Effect: Connected | AU$59.95