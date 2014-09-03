Asus IFA: ZenWatch, EeeBook, ZenBook, Memo Pad 7...

Say hello to the new star players of Asus' 2014 tech team...

Asus just dropped a shedload of gadgetry at this year's IFA trade show in Berlin.

Here's the Taiwanese tech firm's fresh line-up of goodies...

ZenWatch

Asus has entered the smartwatch fray with its brand new Asus ZenWatch, a fitness tracking, screen toting super-stylish wearable.

The much-teased timepiece has finally landed at this year's IFA tradeshow, and with it comes a raft of solid specs and a dazzling exterior.

EeeBook

Asus EeeBook

The EeeBook is Asus' new budget-friendly laptop, promised to retail at the bargain bucket R.R.P of just £169.99.

The confusingly named device weighs just 980g, measures up at 1.75cm thickness, and promises 12 hours of web browsing and 14 days of standby on a single charge.

The specs? Well you're looking at a quad-core Intel Atom processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB of storage, and 500GB of free ASUS WebStorage for 2 years.

The EeeBook sports an 11.6-in HD LED-backlit display, and will ship in white, black, red, or gold vartiants this November.

There's also a raft of ports in tow, including two USB 2.0 ports, a micro HDMI port, and a micro SD card slot.

ZenBook UX305

Asus ZenBook UX305

The ZenBook UX305 is the latest addition to Asus' uber svelte, sexed up ultrabook line-up.

This time around we're talking a 13.3in QHD+ 3K IPS screen. In short, that means a 3200 x 1800 resolution at 267 pixels-per-inch.

It's also a near-invisible 12.3mm thick, which Asus reckons is 'thinner than air.' Cheeky. We'll let Apple know.

It's also super light, weighing just 1.2kg. Not bad.

The fresh-faced ZenBook runs on Intel's new Core M processor, and comes with either a 128GB or 256GB solid state drive for storage, which means it's assuredly nippy.

Asus' latest ZenBook supports 802.11ac WiFi and will ship in two colour options: ceramic alloy, or obsidian stone.

Memo Pad 7

Asus Memo Pad 7

The new Memo Pad 7 is described by Asus as 'high fashion meets high definition'.

The 7-inch thin-and-light Android slate (masked with the ZenUI) runs off a 64-bit quad-core Intel Atom CPU, and weighs in at just 269g.

The 8.3mm thin device shows off a 323ppi full HD 1920 x 1200 IPS display, and uses Asus TruVivid and Asus Splendid software to optimise visuals for 'clarity, brightness and accurate colour reproduction.'

The device will be sold in burgundy red, champagne gold, and gentle (what?) black colour options.

It's going to launch Q4 at John Lewis for £179.99.