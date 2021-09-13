As Apple's AirPods 3 prepare to launch, the AirPods 2 look to get a massive price drop

With all the focus of the Apple event squarely being put on the iPhone 13, it's easy to forget about the numerous other announcements that are expected to happen - including the next generation of AirPods. Set to feature a similar design to the AirPods Pro, the AirPods 3 (as we are tentatively calling them) potentially may come in at a higher price when replacing the existing model.

Currently available for purchase at $159 / £159/ AU$249, the newer set of earphones could either be pushed to a higher price or alternatively it could see the current model drop in cost altogether. One scenario is definitely the preferred outcome for consumers. The 2019 AirPods going nowhere either and are expected to be widely available for the foreseeable future.

This information was shared by Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo (via MacRumors) in an investors note, highlighting the device changes. The second scenario where the price of AirPods 3 arrive at the same price as the AirPods 2 and the latter drops in cost, was noted as being better than the market expectation for supply chain shipments.

Meanwhile, it was further mentioned that the AirPods Pro 2 will be absent from the press conference, with the next upgrade more likely to appear in 2022.