Apple's making the MacBook Pro bigger, faster and cheaper, and I want it already

I was an instant convert to Apple Silicon: I bought the M1 MacBook Pro (2020) as soon as it went on sale and I love it dearly. It's the best laptop I've ever owned, better even than my orange iBook and my hilariously big Powerbook G4 17". I just wish it was a bit bigger, and faster, and didn't cost quite as much as the current 14-inch model. So I'm delighted to hear that Apple is working on an upgrade: the entry-level MacBook Pro 2022 will have a bigger display, an even more powerful system on a chip and a lower price tag than the MacBook Pro 14-inch.

The news comes via leaker DylanDKT on Twitter, who says that the new laptop will drop in the second half of 2022. It will have a 14-inch display and an M2 chip, and it'll be released at or around the same time as the redesigned 2022 MacBook Air.

More Mac for less money

Although Dylan says the new model will have the same design as the current M1 Max MacBook Pro 14-inch, that doesn't mean it'll necessarily have the same display: rather than a Liquid Retina XDR it may stick with the LED Retina display of the current model. I spend many hours in front of that display every day and it's still great: it's hooked up to one of the best monitors for MacBook Pro and it's still crisper, clearer and more involving. I suspect the incoming model may also stick with the fairly limited ports I have in my MacBook, which boasts two USB-C and nothing else.

As for the price, it's going to be slightly more than for the 13-inch MacBook Pro but less than the current 14-inch: the price should be closer to the former than the latter. We'll no doubt hear much more about the next generation MacBook Pro between now and its launch in late 2022.