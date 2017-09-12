The Apple Watch Series 3 is even less reliant on your iPhone

As well as the iPhone X, Apple has also recently announced the new Apple Watch Series 3.

If you were hoping for a major redesign, you'll be a tad disappointed. The biggest update coming to the Apple Watch Series 3 is a cellular connection, allowing you to use the smart watch free from an iPhone or WiFi network.

You'll even be able to make voice calls over cellular, again, without an iPhone present.

This is really useful for people who use their Apple Watch for running, and hate taking their iPhones with them, but you'll be able to use apps such as Whatsapp, and even stream from Apple Music.

Yes, this does mean you'll need a separate contract with your network, but not another SIM or another phone number.

The Apple Watch Series 3 with Cellular will the exclusive to EE in the UK (at launch). You'll need an iPhone 6 or later, and be on an EE Pay Monthly or SIM Only plan.

It'll cost you can extra £5 per month to add Apple Watch data to your contract. We don't think that's too bad, and certainly could be worse.

Or, you can get the the Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular standard 38mm version for free on a £25 per month Smart Watch plan, including unlimited data.

The standard 42mm version has a one-off upfront cost of £29.99, the 38mm steel version has a one-off upfront cost of £129.99 and the 42mm steel version has a one-off upfront cost of £159.99. They will all be available on the £25 per month Smart Watch plan.

Inside is a new dual core processor, making it faster than ever, and an altimeter, which allows you to track your altitude.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is exactly the same size as the original, but you'll notice a minor redesign, in that the digital crown is now coloured red (for Cellular models only).

There's also a new Rose Gold colourway, as well as a host of new Apple Watch Bands (including a few beautiful Hermés ones).

The Apple Watch Series 3 will come running watchOS 4, which brings with it an updated UI, new watch faces, and better activity tracking.

Prices start at £329 for the Series 3, or £399 for the Series 3 Cellular.

All new models will be available on the 22nd September.

