Apple event confirmed for March 8 – here's what to expect

Apple has confirmed it will hold an event on March 8, 2022 at 10am PST (1pm ET / 6pm UK). This will once again be a virtual event, broadcast from Apple Park and available to watch online for everyone. The invitations were sent out this morning with this new colorful Apple logo and the headline Peek Performance.

There's normally meaning behind these headlines related to the products that we'll see on the day. As we're expecting to see the third generation iPhone SE and the new iPad Air, this would fit, but could it mean something more?

There has been talk that the event could also feature M2 chips in the MacBook Pro, which would fit the headline. As our resident Apple expert, AV and Smart Home Editor, Matt Bolton put it, "It feels like the strongest hint yet of the M2 making an appearance."

Could we see an M2 coming? (Image credit: Apple)

Or to be even more adventurous, the peek could refer to a form of camera or eyewear – maybe even the release of the Apple VR headset. Or it could simply mean that we will see some things that will have a future release.

The March 8 date has long been predicted, after a leak in early February. At that time we also expected the event to include updates the MacBook Pro, Mac Mini and iPad air. I also looked at a few items that are on my wishlist for the event.

The Mac Mini was last updated in November 2020 with its current M1 chip and putting an M2, or even an M1 Max/Pro chip would make it an incredible machine. Equally, the MacBook Pro 13 with M1 was announced at the same time and is more than ready for an upgrade.

If we do see the much anticipated Apple VR headset, it will make this a monumental event. The VR sector is currently dominated by Meta's Quest 2, while Sony is due to launch its PSVR2 later this year.