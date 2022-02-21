Apple AirPods fall to lowest price EVER – now just £99!

Yes, Apple's wildly popular AirPods 2nd Gen have just fallen to the lowest price they've ever been – they've only dropped to this price once before that we know of. You can currently get them for just £99 from a bunch of retailers, including John Lewis, Currys and Amazon.

• Apple AirPods 2nd Gen | Was £119 | Now £99 at Amazon

So if you've been waiting for a lower price for these true wireless earbuds, just take your pick from the retailers above.

Even though every company under the sun now makes true wireless buds, AirPods remain massively popular still – thanks to the special sauce Apple adds between them and the iPhone. There's instant pairing (which then applies to all your Apple devices), automatic switching between your Apple devices, wireless audio sharing with AirPods and Beats headphones, and support for Apple's Find My service, making it easier to locate them when you need to get out of the house and can't remember which bag you left them in.

These days, it's possible to get wireless earbuds that sounds better than AirPods, or have longer battery life, or are cheaper… but when it comes to balancing all of these things together, AirPods are still a really good choice. And they're rock-solid reliable with iPhones, which is not something all Bluetooth earbuds can promise!