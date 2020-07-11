Amazon Prime Video just got this incredibly useful new feature

It's taken a decade, but Amazon Prime Video has finally added a feature that we take for granted on Netflix and Disney Plus: user profiles.

That’s right: no more seeing your recommendations shaped by your kid’s love of Peppa Pig. Amazon has finally caught up with other providers, and is offering up to six user profiles for your Prime account. As well as tailored recommendations based on your watch history, you’ll also be able to keep your own watchlist and track your viewing progress. Happy days.

Accounts can be set as adult or child accounts, ensuring that inappropriate content – like dark superhero exclusive The Boys – can be off limits to younger viewers. If you do have young children, however, note that this restriction doesn’t apply on mobile, because Amazon wants downloads to be accessible offline, which means profile switching isn’t possible.

Child accounts will also be prevented from buying or renting content, which seems like a sensible move. Otherwise, purchases and rentals will be viewable by anybody with an adult profile by default, but this can be locked with a PIN code if preferred.

How to set up profiles in Amazon Prime Video

If you already have shared Amazon Household settings, you should find multiple profiles already appearing. If you don’t, or for some reason multiple accounts aren’t showing up, Amazon has a help page set up explaining how to manually add them. I’ve outlined the steps below to save you a click.

Visit PrimeVideo.com Go to the “Profile Picker” drop down on the home page, and click “add new” to create a new adult or child account.

Managing your existing accounts is equally self explanatory.

Visit PrimeVideo.com Click “Manager profiles” from the “Profile Picker” drop-down menu. Click “Edit profile” and then pick the person you want to manage. A click of the “Remove profile” button will delete old, unwanted accounts, freeing up space for a new one. Make sure you click “Save changes” or you’ll find your hard work will be for nothing.