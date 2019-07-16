Get £10 off ANY Amazon Prime Day deal with this simple trick – last chance to take advantage

Amazon has kickstarted its annual Prime Day deals, with thousands of discounts across Amazon gadgets, iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9, Lego, electric toothbrushes, Simba mattresses, and more.

There are already some brilliant discounts available. But Amazon is offering the chance to drop the price of any of its Prime Day deals again. The online retailer is offering £10 free credit towards your next purchase when you sign-up to a free trial of its Audible audiobook subscription service.

You'll need to be quick – as the offer is only available until 23:59 on July 16, 2019.

With the entry-level Audible subscription, you'll get one credit per month which can be used to redeem any audiobook regardless of its standalone price.

If you don't cancel at the end of the trial period, Audible will renew its subscription at a price of £7.99 a month. If you cancel, you'll still be able to keep whatever audiobook you buy with the first free credit... as well as the £10 credit towards your next Prime Day purchase.

There are a few exceptions when it comes to the £10 credit. You won't be able to put it towards products that aren't sold or dispatched by Amazon, as well as Audible, digital documents, Prime Video downloads, Kindle eBooks, digital video games, and mobile apps. Unfortunately, if you have previously taken out an Audible trial, you won't be eligible for the offer. However, there are other ways of getting free credit towards your next Prime Day purchase during the sales event.

If you've been living under a rock (proverbial or granite) for the last few years, Prime Day is a bombastic annual sales event that sees thousands of products discounted across the Amazon online store, including electronics, outdoor goods, home and kitchen, watches, video games, consoles, beauty, and more.

It's basically like Black Friday, but in summer.

Amazon Prime Day is bigger than ever, with the blockbuster sales event now taking place over 48 hours across the online store.

To take advantage of the discounts and deals available on Prime Day, you'll need to have an Amazon Prime membership. The annual subscription includes a number of benefits, including early access to deals, free one-day delivery on thousands of items, two-hour delivery in some cities, free streaming on Prime Music, Prime Video, and unlimited cloud storage for your family photos and videos.

Thankfully, Amazon has slashed the price of its Prime membership by £20, bringing down the annual cost from £79 down to £59.

That means Amazon Prime will cost you less than £5 a month, which is pretty stunning value given what is included in the scheme and you'll get access to every deal and discount available on Prime day.

Of course, the best way to find out whether Amazon Prime works for you is to take advantage of the generous 30-day trial period on offer.

