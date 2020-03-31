Cheap Amazon Fire HD 8 deal delivers tablet with fat 44% discount

For anyone who is in the market for a new Android tablet then Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday just came early. That's because, right now, the super popular Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet has been discounted by a whopping 44%, plunging its cost down to a fantastically affordable level.

Indeed, the tablet is now as cheap as it as on Black Friday last year, and is available in selection of colourways including Black, Yellow, Red and Blue. Totally free delivery is also included in the deal.

The Fire HD 8 tablet takes everything that is great about the Fire 7 tablet and improves it. The slate packs a fast 1.3GHz quad-core processor, a 1280 x 800 HD display and 16GB of storage space.

The tablet is perfect for streaming movies and TV shows from online streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, as well as listening to music, following recipes, and catching up on the latest news and social media.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet | Was £79.99 | Now £44.99 | Available now

Amazon Fire tablets are among the very best on the market today, and here the brilliant Fire HD 8 tablet is discounted by a going-on half price 44%. That means that instead of paying £79.99 for the slate, it can now be bagged for just £44.99. A choice of colours and free delivery is included.View Deal

