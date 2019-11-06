Amazon Echo Auto is now under $40 ahead of Black Friday!

Add Alexa to your car with Echo Auto, a little device designed especially for vehicles. It connects to your phone's Alexa app and plays through your car's speakers via Bluetooth or auxiliary input.

This is definitely an early Black Friday deal not to be missed, as previously the device has been 'invitation only', and likely won't be priced this low until actual Black Friday.

Echo Auto lets you update to-do lists, set reminders, or check your calendar while your eyes stay on the road. You can also ask Alexa to make a restaurant reservation, or make calls, all with the power of your voice.

Echo Auto can also stream your favourite content. Just ask Alexa to play a song, genre, or artist from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, and more.

If that wasn't enough, you can listen to TuneIn and iHeartRadio, or audiobooks and podcasts on Audible.

Finally, you can also access location-based features with Echo Auto. Just ask for directions and Alexa connects to supported apps like Google Maps, Apple Maps, or Waze on your phone.

Check out the deal below:

Amazon Echo Auto | $49.99 | now $39.99 | save $10

