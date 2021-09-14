New Adidas Adizero challenges Nike for title of world's fastest and best running shoe

What better way to show dominance over your competitors as a running shoe brand than absolutely destroying not one but two long-standing world records? I'd assume this was the exact thought Adidas had when it organised its ADIDAS ADIZERO: ROAD TO RECORDS event just a couple of days ago.

Taking place in Herzogenaurach, Germany, the race saw athletes run through a specially designed course around the Adidas World of Sport campus. All athletes wore the latest addition to the Adizero Collection, the Adizero Takumi Sen 8, which is set to launch worldwide on 1 December 2021, and was specifically designed and built for shorter-middle distance speed.

Of course, you need more than just the best running shoes Adidas has to offer to break worked records, hence why Adidas invited some of the biggest names in road running these days, including Agnes Jebet Tirop, Senbere Teferi, Rhonex Kipruto and Abel Kipchumba, to participate in the race.

Maybe it was unintentional (I doubt it) but the success of the Adizero Adios Pro 2 could also be taken as Adidas' flex on Nike. The Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% was well-known for being the fastest running shoe in history and the fact that the Adizero Adios Pro 2 broke a long-standing running world record means that Nike has to up its game to get back on the saddle.

(Image credit: adidas)

Agnes and Senbere set new women’s only world records in the 10km and 5km races respectively. Agnes set a new women’s only 10km world record of 30m:01s, taking 28 seconds off the previous record, which stood for 19 years! Senbere broke the women’s only 5km world record by 15 seconds, running a time of 14m:29s in the last race of the day.

Abel Kipchumba ran to victory in the Men’s Half Marathon with a Personal Best time of 58m:48s. Fellow Kenyan, Brenda Jepleting, dominated the Women’s Half Marathon as she crossed the line in a Personal Best time of 1hr:06m:52s.

The Men’s 10km race saw World Record holder Rhonex Kipruto set the third-fastest time in history with 26m:43s. In the Men’s 5km, Kenyan Jacob Krop took a surprise win over Muktar Edris, running a Personal Best of 13:06.

(Image credit: adidas)

Adidas Adizero Pro 2: record-breaking running shoes

The Adidas ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 2 was announced this summer and features two layers of re-sculpted LIGHTSTRIKE PRO midsole – a revamped version of the midsole found in the fan-favourite Adidas SL20 running trainers.

The Adizero Adios Pro 2 also features the carbon-infused ENERGYRODS propulsion system, Adidas' take on the carbon fibre plate that delivers lightweight stiffness, which is now visible within the midsole. According to Adidas, the carbon-infused ENERGYROODS are designed for a "more anatomical driven transition", limiting energy loss.

The CELERMESH 2.0 upper has been optimised for speed with flexibility, breathability and support and just like most high-performance Adidas running shoes, the construction and fit are based on athlete data.

In addition, a Continental rubber outsole has been added to the toe tip to create a traction zone that supports faster acceleration. A new lightweight heel construction keeps the foot tightly locked in through anti-slip lockdown, whilst softening the heel structure for increased comfort.

The Adidas ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 2 is available at adidas.com, the Adidas app and via select retail partners. The ADIZERO TAKUMI SEN 8 will be available worldwide from 1 December 2021.

You can browse the complete Adidas Adizero collection currently available at Adidas UK and Adidas US.