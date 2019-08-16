Adidas backpack deals: Amazon US slashes the price of backpacks for school or the gym

As the summer vacation comes to an end, it's time to start thinking about what backpack you'll be taking back to school (or to the gym). There’s nothing better than starting a new term with a brand-new Adidas backpack, especially if that Adidas backpack was bought at a discount price.

Whether you’re looking to make a fashion statement or want something practical to get you through the term, there’s plenty of options to choose from this time of year.

Adidas is a popular brand with their widely recognisable three-stripe design that’s love by boys and girls the world over.

Adidas is a brand perfect for those with an active lifestyle, so whether you need a backpack to fit your soccer boots in or a backpack to keep your laptop safe on your cycle to school, they’ve got a style to suit you.

Here are the best deals on Adidas backpacks:

Adidas Unisex Court Lite Backpack | was $35 | now $11.67 | save $23.33

Clean lines and classic details come together on this simple, yet highly functional bag. It features a roomy main compartment for books and larger items, a large patch pocket in front, and two side pockets with 3-Stripes graphics. An internal mesh pocket helps keep quick access items easy to reach.View Deal

Adidas Prime Backpack | was $50 | now $37.22 | save $12.78

The Prime V is the next evolution of the Prime Backpack. The updated design features multiple zippered pockets for easy organization and a padded sleeve to protect electronics. The Loadspring shoulder straps offer added comfort, while reflective details enhance visibility in low-light conditions.View Deal

Adidas Prime Backpack | was $65 | now $48.75 | save $16.25

Another Prime backpack, this time in silver and red. The updated design features multiple zippered pockets for easy organization and a padded sleeve to protect electronics. The Loadspring shoulder straps offer added comfort, while reflective details enhance visibility in low-light conditions.View Deal

Adidas Originals National Backpack | was $50 | now $37.22 | save $12.78

Haul it all in the streamlined style of this adidas Originals backpack. Plenty of pockets keeps your stuff organized, including an interior mesh zip pocket and lined laptop pocket and tablet sleeve. The back panel is quilted for comfortable carrying.View Deal

Adidas Originals Unisex Future Backpack | was $65 | now $40.81 | save $24.19

This street-ready backpack features multiple pockets to keep you organized. Outside, bungee cording and side tension locks let you cinch down the load. Inside, a zippered laptop pocket shelters electronics. Reflective details help keep you visible.View Deal

Adidas Originals National Backpack | was $50 | now $34.13 | save $15.87

Haul it all in the streamlined style of this adidas Originals backpack. Plenty of pockets keeps your stuff organized, including an interior mesh zip pocket and lined laptop pocket and tablet sleeve. The back panel is quilted for comfortable carrying.View Deal

Adidas Core Mini Backpack | was $30 | now $24.99 | save $5.01

Are you looking for a backpack for a younger child? Check out the compact Adidas Core Mini. It has a front zippered pouch pocket for small items, quilted padded back panel, and 3 stripe jacquard webbing straps. View Deal

Adidas Originals Unisex National 3-Stripes Backpack | was $55 | now $40.30 | save $14.70

An embroidered Trefoil logo and iconic 3-Stripes bring fresh attitude to the classic backpack. A laptop sleeve and inner mesh pocket keep contents organized for school, work or travel. Padded back panel and shoulder straps let you carry it in comfort.View Deal

Adidas Originals Unisex Trefoil Pocket Backpack | was $45 | now $30 | save $15

A bold Trefoil logo brings standout style to this adidas Originals backpack. It's built with a large main compartment, two front zip pockets and a padded internal sleeve to protect your laptop. Padded shoulder straps let you haul it all in comfort.View Deal

Adidas Stadium II Backpack | was $60 | now $39.99 | save $20.01

This large backpack has a zippered bottom ball pocket that can hold a Size 5 soccer ball inside or be worn on the outside in a mesh pocket. If features dual water bottle pockets and a zippered tricot lined media pocket. You'll get padded shoulder straps and backpanel to keep you comfortable, as well as Hydroshield water-resistant base to keep you dry. The bag comes with a lifetime warranty.View Deal