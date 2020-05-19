Where to buy Xbox One S and Xbox One X consoles: These retailers have stock today

Demand for the Xbox One S or Xbox One X consoles has never been higher. Because people around the world are doing their bit for the global health crisis and staying at home, they're looking for a sweet current-gen console deal to occupy themselves.

To make matters worse, the pandemic is interrupting shipments and manufacturing all across the tech and gaming industries. And that is what we've seen over the last couple of weeks, with many of the most popular retailers are now completely devoid of stock. This problem is being exacerbated, naturally, by scalpers as well, who are now charging bank account breaking mark ups on online trading sites.

All is not lost, though, as the Xbox One S, the Xbox One X and its bundle deals are still in stock at a few retailers, and at regular wallet-friendly price points, too. You just need to know where to look. Below you can find the best in stock deals:

XBOX ONE X AND XBOX ONE S: IN STOCK CONSOLE DEALS

Xbox One S 1 TB + Borderlands 3 bundle | now £239.99 at Curry's

Curry's finally has stock back, although bundles are flying off the shelves! This deal is good value, bundling a 1TB Xbox One S, which supports 4K and Dolby Atmos for the best in sound and picture, along with massively popular looter-shooter Borderlands thrown in.View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Console Fortnite & 2 Game Bundle | now £199.99 at Argos

The price on this deal has gone up, but it's still the cheapest (and fastest selling) deal we could find from Argos or anywhere else, for that matter. For under £200, you can get a 1TB all-digital console with Sea of Thieves, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Minecraft download codes. It won't be around for ever, so you'd better move fast. Yoink!View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Console & Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle | now £249.99 at Argos

The same great deal on the One S, but with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, one of the best games of last year. At just over £200, it's still a lot cheaper than most retailers are selling even the basic console, making this bundle a superb-value deal. Explore the gritty underbelly of the Star Wars universe like never before, after the fall of the Old Republic. Check this deal out, you must. Hmm?View Deal

Xbox One X 1TB Console in Robot White Starter Pack | now £385.00 at GAME

The world's most powerful games console in the high-end One X, a huge 1TB of storage capable of housing tons of 4K movies, games and music, and three free months of Xbox Game Pass. This allows you to download and stream games like Halo, Forza Horizon 3, LEGO Batman and loads more, all using the One X's world-class tech. Gaming never looked so good.View Deal

MORE XBOX ONE S AND XBOX ONE X DEALS (MAY NOT BE IN STOCK)