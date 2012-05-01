T3 Gadget Awards 2011: A look back at the winners

Previous Next 13/20

Music Gadget of the Year: Monster Beats by dre Dre Pro Studio

As Eminem counselled on Forgot About Dre, it is unwise to disrespect the erstwhile NWA producer and wordsmith. Certainly, he's been doing all this dope producing, but now he's expressing himself to the audio world via his premium range of headphones. Dre brings all his audio expertise and ear for detail to testing the headphones his company produces, including these range-toppers. His ineffable cool and the eye-catching, purchase-encouraging, iconic shape of the Beats 'phones do the rest. Result: you now see more of them on the high street than traffic wardens or tramps.

The runners-up

Denon Ceol I Philips Fidelio DS9000 I Pure Avanti Flow I B&W Zeppelin Air I Cambridge Audio Minx

What the judges said...

“They're as iconic today as the original white iPod earbuds were in the noughties. But crucially, they sound a lot better”

Luke Peters, T3 Editor