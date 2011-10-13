Power Tech: Most powerful vehicles in the world

Koenigsegg Agera R

Power: 1,115bhp I Top speed: 275mph (estimate) I Acceleration: 0-62mph in 2.9 seconds I Weight: 1,330kg I Country of origin: Sweden

Price: £860,000 (out summer 2012) I Info: www.koenigsegg.com

Boeing AH-64D Apache Longbow Block III

Power: 2,000bhp I Top speed: 182mph I Acceleration: 12.7m/s (rate of climb)
Weight: 5,165kg I Country of origin: USA

Price: £11 million I Info: www.boeing.com

China Railways CRH380A

Power: 12,900bhp I Top speed: 302mph I Acceleration: 0-236mph in seven minutes I Weight: Redacted I Country of origin: China

Price: £17 million for an eight-car train I Info: www.csrgc.com.cn/ens

Lotus Evora

Power: 345bhp I Top speed: 172mph I Acceleration: 0-60mph in 4.6 seconds I Weight: 1,436kg I Country of origin: Britain

Price: £57,550 I Info: www.lotuscars.com

General Dynamics M1A2 Abrams

Power: 1,500bhp I Top speed: 42mph I Acceleration: 0-20mph in 7.2 seconds I
Weight: 69,000kg I Country of origin: USA

Price: £3.7 million I Info: www.gdls.com

Lockheed Martin F 22 Raptor

Power: 35,000lb of thrust I Top speed: Mach 2.2 (estimate) I Acceleration: 0 to Mach 2.2 in 54 seconds I Weight: 27,216kg I Country of origin: USA

Price: £91 million I Info: www.lockheedmartin.com

MV Augusta F4 RR

Power: 201bhp I Acceleration: 0-100mph in 5.5 seconds I Top speed: 184.8mph I Weight: 192kg I Country of origin Italy

Price: £17,999 I Info: www.mvagusta.co.uk

