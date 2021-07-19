Six pack magic: this 8-minute video core workout is inspired by boxing legend Manny 'PacMan' Pacquiao

Now that the weather is finally sunny and warm, you can finally have that six pack you worked hard on display, am I right? What, you haven't got one? Me neither but that's fine, it's never too late to start working on those washboard abs and this 8-minute core workout is a great place to start.

It includes all the best core exercises you can think of, such as the oblique twist, flutter and scissor kicks, elevated crunches and more! Granted, you might not be able to recognise some of these six pack exercises as they were given different names: boxer's twist, Pacquiao in/outs etc.

Why? Because this is another home workout from the brilliant trainers over at FightCamp, who supplied you, dear T3 reader, with quite few excellent workouts already: there is this 10-minute medicine ball workout, or this 10-minute jump rope workout, maybe a 12-minute boxing full body workout, or a 20-minute kickboxer strength and flexibility full body workout. Not to mention this full body conditioning workout by the undefeated professional MMA fighter Shanie.

This time around, the talented Tommy Duquette is at the wheel, driving you towards your goal of having a six pack. Tommy is the Co-Founder, Head of Content, and a Founding Coach at FightCamp. He is a former US Boxing Team member with 136 fights under his belt and qualified for the 2012 Olympic trials as the #2 seed. He has 18 years of experience training clients in boxing and fitness. In 2021, Tommy was named one of the seventeen digital power players changing the way Americans workout by Business Insider: he is not messing about!

Oh, and just in case you're unfamiliar with Manny Pacquiao, he is regarded as one of the greatest professional boxers of all time. He was insanely fast in the ring, not least thanks to his core strength.

How to perform this Manny Pacquiao-inspired 8-minute core workout

Follow along with Tommy as he works his way through the exercises below. You will do each exercise for 30 seconds before moving onto the next one.

For this workout, all you need is a workout mat (or yoga mat) and maybe a towel.

Are you ready? Click play on the video below and let's get going!

Manny Pacquiao-inspired 8-minute core workout: the workout

Manny Pacquiao-inspired 8-minute core workout: exercises explained

(Image credit: FightCamp)

Pacquiao Flutters

Lay flat on the floor with your legs extended a few inches off of the floor. Curl your head, neck, and chest off of the floor as you flutter the legs in front of you.

(Image credit: FightCamp)

Pacquiao Scissors

Lay flat on the floor with your legs extended a few inches off of the floor. Curl your head, neck, and chest off of the floor as you open and close your legs laterally, similar to a pair of scissors.

(Image credit: FightCamp)

Pacquiao In/Outs

Sit on the floor with your hands at your chest, leaning back slightly and your legs extended in front of you. Bend your knees and bring them in towards your chest as your upper body crunches forward towards the knees.

Reverse Crunch

Lay on the floor with your hands under your buttocks and your upper body curled off of the floor. Bend your knees and bring them towards the chest while the upper body stays still.

(Image credit: FightCamp)

Toe Touches

Laying flat on the ground with your legs extended straight up to the ceiling and your arms extended over your head. Lift the head, neck, and chest off of the floor with your fingertips reaching to your toes. Stay lifted as you tap your fingertips to your toes.

(Image credit: FightCamp)

Crunch

Place your hands behind your head and your legs in a tabletop position. Tilt your chin slightly, leaving a few inches of space between your chin and your chest. Gently pull your abdominals inward. Curl up and forward so that your head, neck, and shoulder blades lift off the floor. Hold for a moment at the top of the movement and then lower slowly back down.

Crunch with a Reach

Place your hands behind your head and your legs in a tabletop position. Tilt your chin slightly, leaving a few inches of space between your chin and your chest. Gently pull your abdominals inward. Curl up and forward so that your head, neck, and shoulder blades lift off the floor. Stay lifted as you extend your arms up, reaching for your toes.

(Image credit: FightCamp)

Knee to Elbow Crunch (right and left)

Starting on your back with your knees bent and feet on the floor, interlace your fingers behind your head. Bring your feet off of the floor, with knees bent, to a tabletop position. Exhale as you lift your head, neck, and chest off of the floor. Bring your elbows to your knees. Lower the chest to the floor and repeat.

(Image credit: FightCamp)

Keep knees bent and feet on floor. Lift shoulders and head midway off the mat and reach your arms and fingers towards your toes. Stay lifted as you reach one hand towards your ankle and then the other hand towards your opposite ankle.

(Image credit: FightCamp)

Elevated Side Crunch (right and left)

Laying on your side, bring the hand that is not on the floor behind your head and keep your legs long. Lift your upper body up at the same time as you bend your knees in towards your chest on an exhale. Inhale as you return to the starting position. Repeat on each side.

(Image credit: FightCamp)

Boxer’s Twist

Sit with bent knees and your feet pressing firmly into the floor. Lean back slightly, keeping your spine straight. Exhale as you twist to the left, punching your right arm over to the left side. Inhale back to center and repeat on the opposite side.