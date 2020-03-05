Best watch roll 2020: protect your precious watches with these rolls and cases

If you've taken the leap and purchased a fine watch (such as those found in T3's guide to the best watches for men) the next step is to look after your investment appropriately. We'd suggest you start with some storage, such as one of these watch rolls or travel cases.

These are the best way to protect timepieces from being scratched or broken, and even keep dirt and dust from ruining your shiny watch.

But first, you need to decide exactly what you want from your watch storage.

There are two types of watch roll, simple canvas or leather wraps, or structured hard cases.

The soft rolls are usually made from leather or suede, and will provide organisation, and adequate protection against scratches. They're lightweight and compact as well, so are perfect for travelling, when space is at a premium.

If you're after even more protection, a watch case is more for you. The consequence is that these are more bulky, but we've collected some more compact options here.

So, whether you’re just starting a new watch collection, or are a seasoned watch collector looking for something new to throw in your carry-on luggage – we’re sure you'll find the perfect option in this guide.

The best watch rolls you can buy today

1. Bamford Watch Department Camouflage-Print Suede Watch Roll A stylish watch roll for traveling from Bamford Reasons to buy + Compact + Lightweight + Camo design Reasons to avoid - No crush protection Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

We love this stylish watch roll from Bamford Watch Department. The company has made a name for itself in the industry by personalising and customising fine timepieces, so it's a natural transition to move into accessories. This roll is made from thick camo-print suede, and has enough space to fit six pieces.

2. Wolf Howard Line Single Watch Roll A classic leather travel case for a single watch Reasons to buy + Great brand + Quality leather + Howard Stripe pattern inside Reasons to avoid - You may need larger case Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Wolf may have created the perfect travel accessory with this Howard single watch roll. Crafted in pebble leather, it includes room for one watch, chrome finished hardware with snap closure, and the contemporary Howard Stripe pattern inside. The Howard Collection conveys the consistent quality Wolf is known for, all while incorporating an unconventional & intriguing pattern. The interior Howard Stripe pattern was designed by well-known textile designer, Fiona Howard.

3. Blenheim London Suede Leather Carry Case A simple watch roll, available in different sizes Reasons to buy + Available in different sizes + Great quality + Space for six watches Reasons to avoid - Doesn't offer the most protection Today's Best Deals AU $48.49 View at Amazon

If you're looking for a proper, traditional watch roll, this stylish suede option is the one for you. Obviously, it doesn't offer the most protection, but it's perfect for transporting a few watches around. It's made from genuine suede leather and is hand stitched, with space to hold six watches. There are two other sizes available, space for three watches, and single watch roll. It is the perfect storage solution when travelling.

(Image credit: Goldsmiths)

4. Wolf Blake Watch Roll Great for budding watch collectors Reasons to buy + Classy design + Premium leather + Classic black Reasons to avoid - Too plain? Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The ideal solution for storing your watches at home, and occasionally on the go. Wolf's leather watch roll securely holds up to three watches, so you can just slot it in your wardrobe, draw, bedside table or suitcase. The snap closure makes it easy to open and close. We really love the grey "ultra-suede" lining and think the watch guards (which stop your pieces mashing together) is a really smart idea.

(Image credit: Bennett Winch)

5. Bennett Winch Watch Roll This luxury watch roll was designed in collaboration with Wei-Koh Reasons to buy + Unique hexagon design + Flat-bed preparation area + Handmade in London + Fits in all major hotel safes Reasons to avoid - Too chunky for carry-on? Buy from Bennett Winch

This watch roll form Bennett Winch is crafted from the black Tuscan leather and features a moulded Kevlar lining to make it impervious to water. The roll is fully padded and lined with olive Alcantara suede to protect your treasured possessions from impact damage whilst travelling. There's space for three watches, and is secured by three solid brass poppers. We particularly like the way the lid unfolds to create a soft 'watch preparation area'.

(Image credit: Mr Porter)

6. Rapport London Hyde Park Leather Watch Case A luxury watch pouch from Rapport Reasons to buy + Lovely colour + Compact + Stops scratches Reasons to avoid - Not the greatest protection Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

There's not too much to say about the stylish watch pouch from Rapport London. It's made from durable navy leather, discreetly stamped with the brand's name. It won't offer the most protection, but it'll stop scratches and doesn't take up too much space.

(Image credit: Aspinal of London)

7. Aspinal of London Travel Watch Roll Ideal for a luxurious holiday with your watch Reasons to buy + Classic black + Luxury product + Great brand + Subtle design touches Buy from Aspinal of London

Store and protect your most treasured time piece investments whilst away on business or holiday with our luxurious Travel Watch Roll.

Handmade from the finest smooth black Italian calf leather and lavishly lined in contrasting cobalt blue soft suede, our Travel Watch Roll will safeguard one or two of your most treasured watches (depending on size) from dust and scratches whilst on your travels.

The structured chest shaped design with discreet "A" stitch detailing at each end has a flat base and a soft leather flip top lid secured via the leather tab with signature snap fastener. The removable soft suede padded watch cushion is 3.2" / 8.4cm wide allowing it to accommodate all styles of timepieces from a dress watch to a large oversized sports watch.

The compact size is perfect for popping in an overnight bag or suitcase and will make a stylish luxury gift for the most discerning of gents.

8. Cheopz Travel Watch Case And affordable hardcase from Cheopz Reasons to buy + Holds watch securely + Practical design + Very affordable Reasons to avoid - Not as premium as some on this list Today's Best Deals AU $31.99 View at Amazon

We love this no nonsense case from Cheopz, which will keep your watch save and sound for very little money. The hard nylon exterior opens to reveal a soft foam interior with removable cushion. It's not as pretentious as some of the other entries on this list, and is potentially less likely to get stolen.

(Image credit: Case Elegance)

9. Case Elegance Vegan Leather Watch Roll An excellent case for not very much money Reasons to buy + Affordable + Does the job + Understated looks Today's Best Deals AU $31.96 View at Amazon

Looking for an affordable alternative to Wolf and Rapport? You should get this Vegan Leather Watch Roll from Case Elegance. It features a hard plastic shell underneath the vegan leather to protect your watches from getting crushed while traveling. The matched stitching and debossed logo add a little design flaire. Most importantly, inside you'll find dividers to separate the watches ensuring they don’t slide around.

(Image credit: Ted Baker)

10. Ted Baker Watch Travel Case And affordable hard case from Ted Baker Reasons to buy + Holds two watch securely + Attractive design + Affordable Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Keep your watches safe and sound in this beautiful leather storage case from Ted Baker. This case opens to reveal a suede(effect) interior with two removable watch cushions, separated by a leather divider. Inside the case, the central cushion features the words 'In The Right Time At The Right Place'. It's a very nice case at a very good price, it's just a shame there's only space for two pieces.

11. HKHJ Portable Watch Storage Case This storage case is ideal if you're travelling with a single watch Reasons to buy + Slim design + Lots of padding + Doesn't look like a watch roll Reasons to avoid - Zip could potentially scratch your watch Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Made from genuine with a delicate, soft texture, this slim line watch case is perfect if space is at a premium. It measures just 12.5 x 7 x 2 cm. The soft lining protects the dial and strap from scratches, while plenty of padding protects the watch from bumps.

12. Swiss Reimagined The Ultimate Watch Case An affordable single case which offer plenty of protection Reasons to buy + Solid + Lots of style options + Quality materials + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Chunky Today's Best Deals AU $112.74 View at Amazon

If you like the look of the Wolf single watch case higher up on this list, but can't quite stretch to its asking price, then this one from Swiss Reimagined is the perfect alternative. It's handcrafted from leather and offers an excellent level of protection for a single watch. The case opens by unhooking the strap, revealing a felt lined cocoon for your watch.

13. Rapport London Leather Watch Roll Handcrafted in soft navy leather Reasons to buy + Handcrafted + Soft suede lining + Middle compartment can convert to cufflink holder Reasons to avoid - Grey lining could get dirty Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Handcrafted from navy leather, Rapport London's watch roll is fully lined in light-grey suede and organised into three sections. Remove the middle compartment to make space for cufflinks when travelling or use it to store a single timepiece.

14. Smythson Panama Cross-Grain Leather Watch Roll A line leather watch roll made in Italy Reasons to buy + Gold embossed logo + Premium leather + Snap fastening Reasons to avoid - Nothing to separate watches Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Smythson 'Panama' is made in Italy from soft cross-grain calf leather, and will provide protection for your timepiece whether at home or on the move. The suede lining will prevent scratches and scuffs, while the snap fastening will make sure it stays closed. You can pair it with Smythson suitcases and carry-ons for a matching luggage set.

15. Hense Handmade Suede Watch Roll Lightweight and super-cheap Reasons to buy + Very compact + Suede + Cheap Reasons to avoid - Maybe too cheap? Today's best deals Check Amazon

The watch roll from Hense is hand-cut and handcrafted from high quality full grain suede leather. It's durable, compact, and lightweight, making it ideal for travel. It can store up to 4 watches, and is closed with a leather cord that keeps your treasured timepieces secure.