Best Amazon Prime TV shows you can watch right now

Previous Next 2/15

The Collection

As a typically slow but, for once, surprise-filled summer season comes to a close (thank you Stranger Things and Preacher), we find ourselves in TV land limbo, with the pre-holiday season content dump yet to land.

That's why falling into Amazon's new original series, The Collection, is a welcome diversion, offering a new IP that - amazingly - actually covers a fresh topic area.

The show is based in post-World War II Paris and covers the life and times of a French fashion house run by two clashing brothers. While the show is full of rivalries, romances and family fueds, which add a suitable amount of juiciness to the proceedings, it is the fashion and the workings of the fashion house that are the real stars of the show.

The fact that the workings of the atelier are so interesting, and the fact that the years immedietely post-war are seldom covered in drama - with everyone tending to just skip into the 1950s - make this a fresh new label so to speak which, while not vintage viewing, is definitely worth your time.

Season 1 of The Collection is currently being released each Friday on Amazon Prime, with four full episodes ready for your consumption now.

Watch The Collection