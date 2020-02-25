Best massagers 2020: reduce back and neck pain at home and on the go

If we lived in a perfect world, we'd be able to visit a spa each evening and treat ourselves to a massage, but luckily there’s a more affordable option: one of the best massagers that you can use at home instead.

Thanks to advances in tech, many of these devices can (nearly!) rival a real-life massage. There are a huge range of massagers to choose from, including those that are capable of soothing aches and pains, relaxing your muscles or just helping you to wind down after a long day at work.

Many of the best massagers are affordable too, especially if you pick one that addresses your specific needs, whether you opt for a device especially for your neck or feet, or a portable massager that can be used anywhere. Their design also makes it easy to massage your neck, your back or wherever else you have aches and pains whether you’re working at your desk or laying down and trying to relax before bed.

Choosing the best massager for you

When you’re on the hunt for the best massager, you need to take your specific needs into account. Unfortunately, you can’t buy a masseuse on Amazon. That means you need to prioritise the areas of your body that need the most work and buy the best massaging tech for that particular area.

For example, there are many massagers created for soothing stiff necks and shoulders. There are also some of the best massagers for reducing back pain with massager beds, chairs or mats. Can’t decide? Then it might be best to choose a cheaper massager that can work anywhere, like a muscle roller stick or handheld massager

The best massagers to buy now

(Image credit: Amazon)

1. Zyllion ZMA-13-BK Shiatsu Pillow Massager The best massager for your neck and body Reasons to buy + Use it all over your body + Heat function + Deep kneading motion Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you can’t decide which part of your body you need one of our best massagers to focus on, then this shiatsu pillow massager is your ideal option. That’s because you can position it to work on many different parts of your body.

However, it does work particularly well on your shoulder and upper back. You can even attach it to a chair or driving seat to work on those areas as you get on with your day.

It has 3 different massage strengths and 4 massage nodes to knead away tension, as well as a self-heating function to further relieve pain and soreness.

(Image credit: Amazon)

2. HoMedics ShiatsuMax 2.0 The best massager for easing back pain Reasons to buy + Strong pressure + Different massage settings + Whole back massage Today's Best Deals AU $593.98 View at Beauty Expert UK

Those with serious back pain need to find a massager built to apply strong pressure to the whole back and this one from HoMedics is one of the best you can buy.

Designed like a chair, this home massager offers up 14 different massage programmes of varying style and strength. A remote control also allows you to add heat and customise your massage with adjustable height and width settings.

The best thing about this massager is it can be secured to any car seat or office chair, which means you don’t have to be at home to use it and instead you can get relief from aching muscles throughout the day.

(Image credit: Amazon)

3. Elite Massage Muscle Roller Stick for Runners A cheap option for relieving tension on the go Reasons to buy + Cheap + Portable + Perfect for runners Today's Best Deals AU $19.22 View at Amazon

If you workout regularly, it makes sense to relieve tension in your muscles after exercising. You can use a massaging device or foam roller, but we also like these roller sticks, which many believe are actually a lot more effective than a foam roller.

The super portable sticks can be rolled over sore muscles, relieving soreness and stiffness in seconds. They’re perfect for taking to the gym for a post-session cooldown or keeping in your work bag if you have a lot of soreness at the office during the day.

(Image credit: Amazon)

4. HoMedics Shiatsu Massage Pillow The best massager for reducing neck pain Reasons to buy + Portable + Versatile + Strong massage Today's Best Deals AU $69 View at Kogan.com

Based on the traditional Japanese form of Shiatsu massage, this massager cushion is designed to feel like fingers moving in a circular motion on your skin – and it really delivers.

The design of the cushion means it’s a great option if you want to focus on multiple spots all over your body, it’ll fit well in the small of your back, can be attached to a chair to work your shoulders or put it on the floor for a foot massage.

The cushion’s compact design and simple grey cover mean you can take it anywhere and even use it on-the-go in your car or at the office without anyone noticing.

(Image credit: Amazon)

5. HoMedics Handheld Shiatsu Massager A great budget option that's easy to use too Reasons to buy + Affordable + Use it anywhere + Different massage modes Today's Best Deals AU $59.38 View at Beauty Expert UK

If you’re looking for an affordable massage option and don’t mind putting a bit of effort in, then you can’t go wrong with the HoMedics Handheld Massager.

This portable and easy-to-use device gives you a feeling of a shiatsu massage wherever you place it, allowing you to control where you massage, the speed, pressure and even the type of massage you receive from it. Although this won’t be a good option for those with limited mobility or arthritis because you do need to hold it steady yourself.

There are 3 different massage heads that can be used, including one for muscle stiffness, another for an invigorating massage and the final one for a deep tissue massage.

(Image credit: Amazon)

6. Marnur Shiatsu Neck, Shoulder and Back Massager The best massager for tackling aching shoulders Reasons to buy + Targets shoulders + Heat therapy mode + Adjustable intensity Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you carry the most tension in your neck and your shoulders, then it makes sense to buy one of the best massagers designed specifically for easing pain in this part of your body.

Worn like a scarf, this massager has a heat therapy mode to further soothe your shoulders, as well as adjustable intensities depending on how your neck and shoulders are feeling on any given day.

Although made primarily to ease tension in your shoulders, you can also position this massager around your waist to massage your back or legs to massage the backs of your thighs.

(Image credit: Amazon)

7. Naipo Handheld Percussion Massager with Heat A handheld massager that also soothes with heat Reasons to buy + Cheap + Popular + Easy-to-use Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you don’t have a big budget for a new home massager, then this is your best bet. This handheld percussion massager from Naipo does what you’d expect from the name. It’s a handheld device that, basically, moves up and down very fast to deliver an effective massaging sensation.

Choose from 6 different massage nodes that move at a range of different speeds depending on the kind of intensity you’re looking for. This handheld massager also boasts a heating function to further relieve tired, aching muscles.

It’s also worth mentioning that this is a very popular product, with many 5-star reviews on Amazon.

(Image credit: HoMedics)

8. HoMedics Bubblemate Foot Spa The best massager for tired feet Reasons to buy + Massaging nodes + Bubble features + Luxurious experience Today's Best Deals AU $79 View at Kogan.com

If you know that your feet need the most attention, then focus on a device specially built to give them a little TLC.

HoMedics, the brand behind many of the best massagers on this list, has launched the Bubblemate Foot Spa and Massager. It’s like a mini-spa for your feet and gives them a relaxing, jacuzzi-like experience thanks to bubble strips on the bottom of the device.

Unlike other foot spas, it isn’t just about the bubbles. Massaging nodes built-in to this foot spa are capable of giving you a foot massage to rival your local spa but without having to pay a fortune. We can’t think of a better way to relax before you fall to sleep than giving your feet the full spa experience from the comfort of your own bedroom.

(Image credit: Amazon)

9. SNAILAX Massage Mat with Massager Cushion The massager where all you have to do is lie down Reasons to buy + Gentle for relaxation or injury + Soft fabric + Simple vibrations Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Many of the home devices on our best massagers list attempt to replicate a shiatsu-style massage. This massage mat is different and instead of, sometimes intense, kneading, this mat offers more gentle vibrations with a super soft exterior that’s extremely comfortable.

This makes it ideal for those who want a relaxing experience rather than an invigorating one and many reviewers claim it’s been helpful in enabling them to relax, destress and even fall to sleep when used in bed.

(Image credit: Foreo)

10. Foreo Luna 2 Facial Massager The best massager for your face Reasons to buy + Adds luxury to your skincare routine + Removes make-up + Anti-ageing benefits Today's Best Deals AU $237 View at Amazon

Most of the products you can buy for an at-home massage focus on your back, neck and feet. But face massaging has many benefits, including making skincare work better, reducing signs of wrinkles and keeping skin looking firm.

Foreo is a Swedish beauty brand that’s quickly becoming well-known for its skincare tech and the Foreo 2 is a cleansing device and face massager rolled into one. It promises to remove 99.5% of all make-up and build-up from the day and can leave skin looking more radiant in just a few days.

If you care about your skin and already have a skincare routine you love, then add a bit of extra care and luxury to the routine with the Foreo Luna 2.

