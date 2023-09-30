Homedics Everybody Shiatsu Massage Pillow review: a relaxing effective massage solution for your home

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In T3’s Homedics Everybody Shiatsu Massage Pillow, I put this relaxing massage cushion to the test to see how it measures up to the best massagers .

Homedics is best known for its range of home massage products, including pillows, guns, chairs and handheld devices. T3 has already tried a variety of its massagers including the Homedics Stretch XS massage mat and the Homedics Gel Shiatsu massage pillow , and now I’m giving its newest release, the Homedics Everybody Shiatsu Massage Pillow, a thorough test.

How does the Homedics Everybody Shiatsu Massage Pillow compare to its predecessors and competitors? Find out in this review…

Homedics Everybody Shiatsu Massage Pillow review: Unboxing

The Homedics Everybody Shiatsu Massage Pillow arrived in a big cardboard box with recycled packing, which always gets a big plus from me for being eco-friendly and sustainable. In the box was the massage pillow and its cord… that’s all you really need!

Set-up and safety instructions were provided and the Homedics Everybody Shiatsu Massage Pillow took seconds to get ready. All you need to do is connect the cord, plug it in and you’re good to go. It’s so easy to do which gets some serious points as after a long day, you don’t want to be faffing around setting up anything too familiar. But with the Homedics Everybody Shiatsu Massage Pillow, you can get it going in a few seconds.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Homedics Everybody Shiatsu Massage Pillow review: Design and features

The Homedics Everybody Shiatsu Massage Pillow looks like the standard massage pillows you can get today, with its wiggly shape that perfectly fits against your back and shoulders. The pillow is petite, comfortable, flexible and can slot into different areas of the body, including the neck and thighs. For relief when you’re sitting down, the Homedics Everybody Shiatsu Massage Pillow comes with an elastic velcro strap which can be secured around chairs so it’s not slipping down while in use.

Making up the Homedics Everybody Shiatsu Massage Pillow is its four clockwise and anti-clockwise rotating nodes that sit under a mesh material. The nodes have three intensity levels that knead the muscles, get deep into the tissues and stimulate blood flow to speed up recovery. For better soothing and relief, the Homedics Everybody Shiatsu Massage Pillow has a deep heat setting to give a hit of warmth to sore muscles. All of this can be customised by the buttons on the pillow. The on/off button and rotation settings are at the top left and the heat and intensity modes are on the right.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Homedics Everybody Shiatsu Massage Pillow review: Performance

Whenever my back or shoulders have felt tight or sore, I’ve been reaching for the Homedics Everybody Shiatsu Massage Pillow. The movement and intensity of the nodes really dig in deep to the muscles which feels very relaxing. The first time I used it, I had a sore lower back and shoulders and my pain eased really quickly. If you’re an athlete, the best massage guns can get in a lot deeper to relieve achy muscles but the Homedics Everybody Shiatsu Massage Pillow also does an admirable job.

The intensity mode adjusts the speed and power of the Homedics Everybody Shiatsu Massage Pillow. Considering there’s only three levels, there’s a good variety of intensities to choose from, although they could be better. The first level is slow, the second is medium and the third is fast, but I felt that the speed could go a little faster at times.

I really enjoyed using the Homedics Everybody Shiatsu Massage Pillow especially directly against my skin. While you can still feel the nodes through your clothes, you get a better feeling with the Homedics Everybody Shiatsu Massage Pillow against your skin. This also helped with the speed of the nodes as I felt them get in deeper with skin-to-skin contact.

The heated mode comes on straight away but is easy to turn off with a simple click of a button. I initially started trying the Homedics Everybody Shiatsu Massage Pillow During a heatwave so I didn’t want to be extra hot! The heat does feel very gradual and it doesn’t get too hot, so you’re definitely not burning yourself. A great feature of the Homedics Everybody Shiatsu Massage Pillow is it automatically turns off after prolonged use, typically after 20 minutes. While safety concerns are taken care of with this auto turn off, I did think it turned itself off a bit too quickly… but just because I was enjoying it!

The only negative I have about the Homedics Everybody Shiatsu Massage Pillow is its cord and strap. They don’t fail in many areas but the cord and strap isn’t very long so you have to find a space to properly sit to use it. It’s not a deal breaker but if you wanted to try it in a location where you’re not near a plug, you can’t. The strap doesn’t go round all chairs, so again, you’ll have to be choosy where you use it.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3) (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Homedics Everybody Shiatsu Massage Pillow review: Pricing

The Homedics Everybody Shiatsu Massage Pillow is £44.99 and available to buy at Homedics or select retailers like Amazon . It’s an incredibly affordable massager that is great value for money. If you want to spend extra on more features and levels, like you get with the best massage chairs , you can do so. But if you want a standard massage pillow that does the job well, the Homedics Everybody Shiatsu Massage Pillow is a top choice.

Homedics Everybody Shiatsu Massage Pillow review: Verdict

The Homedics Everybody Shiatsu Massage Pillow is a soothing and relaxing massage cushion which tackles knots and pains wherever you’re experiencing them. A handy device to have around your home, the Homedics Everybody Shiatsu Massage Pillow is easy to use, has nice controls to choose from and really pounds your muscles to give them some TLC.

Considering the price of the Homedics Everybody Shiatsu Massage Pillow, it’s definitely something many people will love to have access to after a long day. Its cord and strap could reach further and there are other massage pillows with more features, but the Homedics Everybody Shiatsu Massage Pillow is a great choice for every day relief.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Homedics Everybody Shiatsu Massage Pillow review: Alternatives to consider

If you want a massage pillow from another brand, the Beurer MG 149 Shiatsu massage cushion is a good alternative to consider. The Beurer model and the Homedics Everybody Shiatsu Massage Pillow look and act in a similar way to deliver a powerful massage, and both have affordable prices.

For those who want a massager that’s bigger than a pillow, the Homedics ShiatsuMAX 2.0 massage chair brings the intensity. Another massage solution from Homedics, this massage chair offers two types of massages and can cater to more of your body at the same time.