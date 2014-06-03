Best climbing gear to buy in 2014

Previous Next 1/8

Metolius Portaledge Platform

This one's definitely not for the fainthearted. Instead of climbing all the way to the top of the cliff before pitching tent, why not just camp halfway up? On a platform that hangs precariously from the anchor hardware you've used to protect you so far. Best use the whole rack if you want a decent snooze!

The Metolius Portaledge platform sleeps one (a two-person version is also available) and is made from aircraft-quality aluminium tubing and heavy-duty Polyester. Use it with the optional Bomb Shelter flysheet (£270) for full comfort and protection against the elements. Just don't look down.

£540 | Urban Rock