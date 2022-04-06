5 mistakes everyone makes with Xbox Series X

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Xbox Series X is a massively powerful dream of a next-gen console, but we're amazed with how little of its overall functionality and features gamers don't make use of after buying one, and that's a mistake.

By not utilising these features Xbox Series X owners are not getting the optimal next-gen experience out of their system in our mind here at T3, leaving features and functionality on the shelf.

Many of these mistakenly not used features will also be relevant to Xbox Series S gamers, too, so no matter which next-gen Xbox console you own, chances are there's something new you can unlock and make use of today.

1. Never making use of Home Screen customisation

Did you know that you can customize your Xbox Series X home screen? Well, if you didn't you do now! You can tweak colors, choose themes (which can be dictated to change depending on the time of day), alter your favoured order for sections in the home screen guide and much more, too. You can choose backgrounds for example to customise your console's backdrop, which is a nice way of making it feel more personal. To get started customising simply press your controller's View button (the one with two overlapping rectangles on it).

2. Never downloading the Xbox Mobile App

Honestly, if you own an Xbox Series X or S and haven't downloaded the Xbox Mobile App then that is a mistake, as the app lets you chat with your friends, browse games, shop, access screenshots and captured videos, as well as actually start downloads for games in your library or that you've just bought. Why wait until you get home from work to get a game you've just bought downloaded when you can trigger it remotely from your phone and have it ready to go when you get back? Exactly.

3. Never enabling and using Remote Play

And, talking of doing things remotely, did you know that the Xbox Series X console comes with a Remote Play feature that means you can enjoy playing your games remotely? To turn this on go to settings, devices & connections and then remote features, before toggling on 'enable remote features'. With this on, as well as your console's power mode set to 'instant-on', you can then connect to your console directly through the Xbox Mobile App and game remotely. Naturally, you'll need a Bluetooth-enabled controller to connect to your phone/tablet and play, as well as a stable internet connection.

4. Never linking your controller to your profile

A small mistake but one that can save you time in the long run and add an element of personalisation to your gaming setup. Did you know you can link your favourite controller to your Xbox Series X profile? Well, you can, and it means that if you pick up and turn on the controller then it will automatically sign you in. This is specifically handy if multiple gamers all play on one console, as it means that you'll not have to manually sign in once the console has booted to home screen. This feature can be enabled in the sign-in, security and passkey menu – simply select 'this controller signs in' to get started.

5. Never turning on and making use of AI assistance

Another cool feature that many gamers mistakenly don't utilise is the Xbox Series X's compatibility with digital assistants. By turning on the 'enable digital assistants' setting in the devices & connections menu, gamers can choose, say, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to be their console's AI, allowing them to then turn the console on and off, launch games, capture screenshots and videos, search for games (even on Game Pass), connect controllers, eject discs, start a broadcast, search the Microsoft Store and much more. Why wouldn't you want a helper AI enabled on your console? Exactly.