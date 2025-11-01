I’m about to mount my first ever TV, and I’m honestly terrified

There's only one chance to get this right

It's something that I've known was coming for a long time, but that doesn't make it any easier – this weekend, I'm biting the bullet and mounting my TV to the wall for the first time, and I'm honestly slightly bricking it.

Until about six weeks ago, I'd spent my entire working adult life renting the flats I lived in, and that meant a long streak of years when leaving even the slightest mark in a wall would be a deposit-destroying mistake. So, for ages it wasn't even an option to have a TV anywhere other than on a stand.

I'm lucky enough to finally now co-own the flat I live in, and that means rawlplugs and wall hangings are back on the menu. We're on the top floor of a house, and that means sloped ceilings, which has really accelerated the matter – the best place for our TV is under one of those slopes, and needing to have it on a stand has made it annoying and cluttered in a corner.

After all, it's one thing if you get a wall hanging wrong and a poster falls down – the worst you'll deal with is broken glass if it's framed. Get your mounting wrong, though, and you're talking about a potentially broken TV, and that's something I can't really countenance from a cost perspective.

