10 of the most affordable cities for a Christmas Holiday

If the thought of spending Christmas at home this year is not leaving you feeling merry and bright, then you may consider spending the festive period overseas.

Holiday comparison website TravelSupermarket, has uncovered a list of the most affordable long-haul destinations for a 10-night break over Christmas.

Emma Grimster, spokesperson at TravelSupermarket said, “Going on holiday for Christmas might not be for everyone, but if you’ve never tried it, why not make Christmas 2018 one to remember?!

“As much as we love our Christmas traditions, it can sometimes be tricky to remember one Christmas from another - especially as the weather in the UK is nearly always grey and dreary. However, by trying something different, you can perhaps see part of the world you’ve never been to before, as well as make some new memories to look back on for years to come. Travelling overseas for the festive period is a great opportunity to experience other cultures at Christmas and can be surprisingly cheap.

“Whether you’re spending Christmas day laying on a beach in Phuket, not a turkey in sight, or soaking up the magical festive atmosphere in the middle of New York city, jetting overseas this Christmas doesn’t have to cost a fortune, as our data reveals. ”

So without further ado, here are the most affordable destinations to visit this Christmas:

1. Los Angeles, USA – £93.43 per night

Taking the top spot for the cheapest long-haul destination is Los Angeles, USA which costs an average of £93.43 per night, for a 10-night break over the Christmas period. Hollywood, Disneyland and Santa Monica pier are just a few of the many sights to see in LA, and with average temperatures of around 14 degrees in December, you won’t need to be packing your cosy winter warmers in your suitcase.

2. Orlando, USA – £94.62 per night

Orlando takes second place costing an average of £94.62 per night. Home to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios as well as a rich performing arts and museum scene and lots of beautiful nature preserves and gardens, you won’t be short of things to do whilst staying here.

3. Las Vegas, USA – £101.34 per night

Las Vegas is the third cheapest long-haul destination (providing you don’t lose any money in the huge casino resorts and hotels), costing an average of £101.34 a night. Located in Nevada’s Mojave Desert, Vegas is a resort city famous for its vibrant nightlife, 24-hour casinos and themed hotels.

4. Bangkok, Thailand – £104.87 per night

The fourth place destination for a long-haul festive escape is Thailand’s capital city Bangkok, known for its gleaming temples, street food stalls, floating markets and bustling streets. With average temperatures over winter of 26° and so many different tourist hotspots to explore, you’ll really feel like you’re escaping a traditional UK Christmas.

5. Pattaya, Thailand – £118.82 per night

Fancy waking up on Christmas morning on a glorious white sandy beach? With an average winter temperature of 29°, and costing an average of £118.82 a night, the vibrant coastal city of Pattaya in Thailand is the perfect destination for an alternative, affordable festive getaway. Pattaya’s beaches are full of life, as well as a lively nightlife scene and a range of tourist sightseeing spots.

6. Dubai, UAE – £126.90 per night

The largest city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and hugely popular holiday destination Dubai ranks in at 6th cheapest destination for a festive getaway. Known for its modern architecture, luxury shopping and beautiful beaches, you’ll be spoilt for choice for things to do. Whilst Dubai might be more sand than snow, there are still plenty of places to go and soak up a Christmas atmosphere if you’re missing the festivities at home.

7. Phuket, Thailand – £130.93 per night

Costing an average of £130.93 per night, Phuket, Thailand is the seventh cheapest location for a long-haul Christmas getaway. This rainforested island is the country’s largest island and has some of Thailand’s most popular beaches. In addition, the island is home to busy markets, old shophouses, and a buzzing nightlife, making Phuket the perfect destination to spend an alternative Christmas in.

8. Abu Dhabi, UAE – £131.15 per night

The capital city of the United Arab Emirates is the eighth cheapest destination for a festive escape, costing an average of £131.15 a night and with average temperatures over winter of 21-degrees. Why not spend the festive period this year sandboarding over the huge dunes of Al Dhafra’s Empty Quarter desert, get your adrenaline rush on the world’s fastest roller coaster or marvel at the beauty of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque?

9. Miami, USA – £136.87 per night

Costing an average of £136.87, Miami ranks in at 9th place for the cheapest Christmas getaway. Do your Christmas shopping in the extensive shopping malls at Coconut Grove, visit the art deco and nightlife hub of Ocean Drive, or take a stroll down the iconic beaches in the South Beach neighbourhood.

10. New York, USA - £158.25 per night

In what may be surprising to some, New York is the 10th cheapest destination for a long-haul festive getaway, costing an average of £158.25 a night. However, you may not necessarily experience an ‘alternative’ Christmas, with the iconic city being transformed into a winter wonderland over the festive period. Skate below the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, visit the numerous Christmas markets dotted around the city, or go and watch the Christmas Spectacular at the Radio City Music Hall, to really get in the festive mood.