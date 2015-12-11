Cover me! 10 best Star Wars phone cases
Need to protect your phone? Use the Force
Everyone knows that Boba Fett is the coolest Star Wars character, so why not give your phone a style upgrade by adorning it with this hyper-stylised image of the bounty hunter?
It's like a phone case made from actual Wookie skin. Twelvefresh has a case made that isn't just plastic, but covered in fur - as well as Chewie's signature ammo belt. Sadly it's only for the iPhone 5 though.
The folks over at iMore have found an incredibly cool, semi-3D recreation of Han Solo trapped in Carbonite.
Now you too can passively share your love of your favourite character with everyone who sees your phone. This Jar Jar Binks case features a beautiful pencil-drawn rendition of perhaps the character who more than any sums up the eternal love Star Wars fans have for the franchise.
We don't even know who Kylo Ren is yet, but you can already buy the merch. So why not get Ren (or Kylo? The nomenclature hasn't been worked out yet), on your phone case?
This could be the droid that you're looking for. Get a case that looks like R2 and you too could use it to receive video messages from trapped princesses. Or maybe just text messages from your mum reminding you to call her more often.
Signal that you've gone over to the Dark Side with this Darth Vader case, which features the villain in profile. It is made of leather, and is slightly embossed too.
And there's always, umm, Victorian Darth Vader. You can also get C3PO with a bow-tie or Yoda as a 19th century industrialist too. For some inexplicably reason, anyway.
If you want your phone to have a touch of class, then this case is a (wood) cut above the rest. This case is handmade and compatible with the iPhone 6, 6S, 6 Plus and 6S Plus. There are also four different options for the type of wood used.
Something different, if you want. This Yoda case isn't a hard shell like the others on this list, but is crocheted. And if you want one… well, you'll have stitch it yourself. But you can download the instructions on Ravelry.