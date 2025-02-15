Tight hips, be gone! Try this 20-minute beginner routine from a yoga teacher for improved mobility
A nice, gentle workout to loosen up those hips
If you've been reading my recent workout articles (probably haven't), you might have noticed a theme: I'm really into my mobility drills these days. My stiffness could be due to working on the computer all day; maybe it's age-related. Either way, I'm keen on improving my flexibility, especially my hips.
This low-impact routine is perfect for unwinding after a tough workout, relieving tension from sitting all day, or simply improving flexibility and mobility. It only takes 20 minutes from start to finish, and that includes the warm-up and cool-down, too. It's all done on the ground, so make sure you get your exercise mat ready before you start!
You'll start with Hip Circles (right) by drawing your right knee in toward your chest and gently circling it in one direction before switching. Release the knee outward into Half Happy Baby (right), holding the front of your shin as your left leg relaxes on the mat.
Extend both legs and take a Full-Body Stretch, reaching your arms overhead while pointing your toes forward. Then, bring your left knee in and repeat Hip Circles (left), followed by Half Happy Baby (left).
Bring both knees in toward your chest and gently sway side to side before setting up for Supine Twist (right). Drop your knees to the right, extend your arms out wide, and turn your head to the left if comfortable. Return to centre, then switch to Supine Twist (left).
For Waterfall Pose, extend one or both legs toward the ceiling and let them relax. Finally, lower your legs down into Savasana, resting with your arms by your sides and allowing your body to fully relax.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
