This no-jump, zero-equipment full-body workout is all you need to build muscle all over

I love full-body workouts. There is something about exercising your whole body in a single session that gives me that satisfaction no other form of workout can achieve. A full-body circuit will leave you pleasantly exhausted, knowing you used most of your muscles and burned a ton of calories.
This 30-minute workout caught my attention because it can be done quickly and uses no equipment – perfect for beginners. Better still, there are no jumps, so it's also very apartment-friendly. And, you know, it helps burn a few calories, too.
Now, I hear what you're saying: "I'm too old for doing these ridiculous YouTube influencer workouts!" Let me tell you, you couldn't be wrong. Research shows that "Improvements in mental health, emotional, psychological, and social well-being and cognitive function are associated with regular physical exercise."
Since it's a bodyweight-only workout, you don't even have the excuse of not having any dumbbells or kettlebells at home – you won't need any. You're good to go as long as there is some space around you.
The 30-minute workout consists of a warm-up, the workout itself, followed by a brief cool-down. The warm-up and cool-down exercises are done for 30 seconds each with no breaks. During the workout, you'll do each exercise for 45 seconds, followed by a 15-second rest before moving on to the next. The list of moves included in the session:
- Warm-up
- Reach up and down
- Side-to-side bends
- Front bend
- Walk-out plank
- Runner's stretch
- Workout
- Squat + lateral leg lift
- Standing knee-to-elbow
- Squat + lateral leg lift
- Standing knee-to-elbow
- Push-up
- Plank step-ins to pyramids
- Knee push-ups
- Plank step-ins to pyramids
- Side plank hip-lift (R)
- Pilates crunch
- Side plank hip-lift (L)
- Pilates crunch
- Pendulum lunges (R)
- Standing side crunch (R)
- Pendulum lunges (L)
- Standing side crunch (L)
- 40-second rest
- Walkout to plank shoulder taps
- Diamond knee push-ups
- Walkout to plank shoulder taps
- Diamond knee push-ups
- Glute bridges
- Bird-dog (R)
- Glute bridges
- Bird-dog (L)
- 30-second rest
- Side-arm high plank
- Triceps pulses
- Cool-down
- Low-lunge stretch (R)
- Low-lunge stretch (L)
- Inner thigh stretch (R)
- Inner thigh stretch (L)
- Cat-cow pose
- Child's pose
As you can tell, there are a lot of exercises, but you'll only do them for a few seconds each, so you definitely won't get bored. Most are comparatively accessible but feel free to modify them to match your fitness level/ mobility needs.
Need some more full-body workout inspiration? Check out this two-move (!) Hugh Jackman full-body workout or Chris Hemsworth’s all-out 30-minute full-body circuit. Both actors are famous for their physique, so why not give the workouts a try?
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.