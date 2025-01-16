This no-jump, zero-equipment full-body workout is all you need to build muscle all over

I love full-body workouts. There is something about exercising your whole body in a single session that gives me that satisfaction no other form of workout can achieve. A full-body circuit will leave you pleasantly exhausted, knowing you used most of your muscles and burned a ton of calories.

This 30-minute workout caught my attention because it can be done quickly and uses no equipment – perfect for beginners. Better still, there are no jumps, so it's also very apartment-friendly. And, you know, it helps burn a few calories, too.

30 Min Full Body Workout - Strength & Burn Fat (No Equipment + No Jumping) - YouTube Watch On

Now, I hear what you're saying: "I'm too old for doing these ridiculous YouTube influencer workouts!" Let me tell you, you couldn't be wrong. Research shows that "Improvements in mental health, emotional, psychological, and social well-being and cognitive function are associated with regular physical exercise."

Since it's a bodyweight-only workout, you don't even have the excuse of not having any dumbbells or kettlebells at home – you won't need any. You're good to go as long as there is some space around you.

The 30-minute workout consists of a warm-up, the workout itself, followed by a brief cool-down. The warm-up and cool-down exercises are done for 30 seconds each with no breaks. During the workout, you'll do each exercise for 45 seconds, followed by a 15-second rest before moving on to the next. The list of moves included in the session:

Warm-up

Reach up and down

Side-to-side bends

Front bend

Walk-out plank

Runner's stretch

Workout

Squat + lateral leg lift

Standing knee-to-elbow

Squat + lateral leg lift

Standing knee-to-elbow

Push-up

Plank step-ins to pyramids

Knee push-ups

Plank step-ins to pyramids

Side plank hip-lift (R)

Pilates crunch

Side plank hip-lift (L)

Pilates crunch

Pendulum lunges (R)

Standing side crunch (R)

Pendulum lunges (L)

Standing side crunch (L)

40-second rest

Walkout to plank shoulder taps

Diamond knee push-ups

Walkout to plank shoulder taps

Diamond knee push-ups

Glute bridges

Bird-dog (R)

Glute bridges

Bird-dog (L)

30-second rest

Side-arm high plank

Triceps pulses

Cool-down

Low-lunge stretch (R)

Low-lunge stretch (L)

Inner thigh stretch (R)

Inner thigh stretch (L)

Cat-cow pose

Child's pose

As you can tell, there are a lot of exercises, but you'll only do them for a few seconds each, so you definitely won't get bored. Most are comparatively accessible but feel free to modify them to match your fitness level/ mobility needs.

Need some more full-body workout inspiration? Check out this two-move (!) Hugh Jackman full-body workout or Chris Hemsworth’s all-out 30-minute full-body circuit. Both actors are famous for their physique, so why not give the workouts a try?