This five-move workout from Hugh Jackman’s trainer builds a stronger body in minimal time

Marvel movie star Hugh Jackman is renowned for getting seriously swole, and one person he credits for helping him achieve that is Strength Coach Beth Lewis. While we may not all be able to train exactly like Jackman, Lewis has shared a five-move workout designed for anyone looking to build a stronger body in minimal time. You can hit the gym to do this or, if you want to train from home, you’ll just need a heavy dumbbell, or kettlebell and a towel.

“Keeping it simple allows you to get the work done with space for you to focus on what you are working and more time to do the fun things in life,” writes Beth on her Instagram post. Although, don’t be fooled into thinking this workout is ‘easy’ just because there are only five exercises. Lewis favours multi-joint exercises so you hit multiple muscle groups at once, so you get more bang for your buck. To ramp up the heat just a little extra, she also uses supersets which, not only reduce your workout time, but keep your heart rate elevated to boost your cardio fitness too.

Complete the exercises below, resting for 90-150 seconds between each. Supersets involve performing two exercises back-to-back with no rest in between (there are two in this workout). Watch Lewis' video above for proper form on each exercise. If you're doing this at home, for the ab rollout, kneel on a slippery surface and place your hands on a tea towel to slide them forwards and backwards. Here’s the workout:

Hip thrusts (8 reps) + offset push-ups (5 reps each side) — 4 rounds

Toe pull roll out (12 reps) + single leg RDL (8 reps each side) – 3 rounds

Seated single leg calf raises (20 reps each side) – 2 rounds

If you’re looking for other celeb-inspired workouts that are quick and easy to do from home, try this 25-minute bodyweight workout from Arnold Schwarzenegger—no equipment necessary (unless you want to make it harder, of course). Alternatively, if you’re really tight for time and just need to move your body, try Lewis’ two-move kettlebell workout, which will work your body’s muscles from head to toe.