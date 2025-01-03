The ‘ultimate’ total body dumbbell workout for beginners, according to a fitness expert

So, you have access to a pair of dumbbells and want to build muscle, but are a beginner with no idea where to start; this workout from Strength and Conditioning Coach, Jeff Cavaliere, founder of the popular YouTube channel, Athlean X, will sort you out.

Full-body workouts are ideal for those starting resistance training because they allow you to target multiple muscle groups at the same time, leaving no stone unturned, helping to build a balanced body. Plus, as well as increasing strength and muscle, full-body workouts improve your cardiovascular fitness too, as the more muscles you work at once, the more blood your body has to deliver to them, thus raising your heart rate and boosting your aerobic fitness— so, it's a win, win!

Ultimate Total Body Dumbbell Workout (BEGINNER TO ADVANCED!) - YouTube Watch On

This circuit workout may only be 20 minutes, but that’s because Cavaliere says “it trades workout length for intensity”. So, if you thought it was going to be easy, think again. There are four rounds to complete and each one contains two exercises. You’ll get a 20-second rest after each round then, once you’ve completed the entire circuit, you get two minutes of rest. You’re aiming to complete three rounds in total.

In terms of what weight you should use, Cavaliere says 10 lbs dumbbells are a good starting point for beginners. However, if you find you end up finding this workout pretty easy, try opting for heavier dumbbells or adding in another round of the circuit. Here’s what the workout looks like:

1st round

Renegade Row – 5 reps each arm

Dumbbell thrusters – 40 seconds

Rest 20 seconds

2nd round

Renegade Row – 5 reps each arm

DB sprinter lunges – 40 seconds

Rest 20 seconds

3rd round:

Renegade Row – 5 reps each arm

Close grip dumbbell push-ups – 40 seconds

Rest 20 seconds

4th round:

Renegade row – 5 reps each arm

Dumbbell high pulls from floor – 40 seconds

Rest 20 seconds

