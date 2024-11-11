Sore lower back after running? A physio says these three exercises can help

There’s nothing worse than finishing a run to then be congratulated for your efforts by an aching pain in your lower back—WHY?! Lower back pain is common in running, as it helps to stabilise the body and absorb shock. But, instead of letting it sideline you, Running Physio, Jimmy Pipe, has shared three exercises that you can add to your training that will leave you with a more supple and bulletproof back.
“All three [exercises] are loaded mobility drills, helping you get stronger through a full range of motion to build resilience in the back, as well as improving our flexibility,” Pipe says in his Instagram video. They focus on strengthening your hip flexors, the quadratus lumborum (a deep core muscle in the lower back) and spinae erectors, all of which aid spinal stability. “Start with a light weight, slowly build up and don’t be afraid to move the spine.”
For this workout, you’ll need to grab yourself a kettlebell and a dumbbell, however, just a kettlebell will also be fine! As Pipe points out, these don’t need to be heavy as it’s better to master the movement first, and then gradually build up the weight. Although Pipe hasn’t specified specific sets and reps, we’d suggest performing three sets of 8-10 reps (on each side of your body, where applicable), either at the start or end of your strength training session. If you’re not sure how to perform them, check out the quick video above. Here are your exercises:
- Jefferson curl
- QL side bend
- Hip flexor kettlebell raise
If you don’t have access to any home gym equipment and you don’t go to the gym, no stress, check out these five PT-approved lower back strengthening exercises that only require your body weight. Alternatively, take a look at the five exercises that helped improve my running technique and alleviated my lower back pain.
