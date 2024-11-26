Skip the lunges – this knee-friendly workout builds lower body strength and muscle

Lunges are one of the best exercises for our lower body when it comes to building strength and muscle. Not to mention, they’re functional and can help make everyday movements easier. But, if your knees aren’t a fan, that doesn’t mean you have to forgo your lower body workout. Instead, you just need some exercises that are a little easier on the joints, like this six-move workout from MiraFit. It’ll still crush your lower body (in a good way), but won’t leave you clasping your knees in pain afterwards.

As tempting as it can be to avoid any knee movement at all, Harvard Health says that exercise may actually help alleviate the pain. They say: “The right combination of strengthening and stretching exercises can relieve pain by helping to improve the way the joint moves and functions.” Of course, if you’ve been told by a physio or GP not to exercise, then don’t, but if the exercises aren’t making your knee pain any worse, then you should be good to go.

Knee Friendly Leg Day Workout - YouTube Watch On

This workout does include a sled push, but if you're doing it at home, you can just leave this one out (unless you have one lurking in your garage). Although a barbell and weight plates are used in the video above, it's perfectly fine to substitute this out for a pair of dumbbells. Aim to complete a minimum of three sets of each exercise below (four if you have more time) followed by a 90-second rest in between each exercise, and two minutes between rounds. Here are your exercises:

Romanian deadlifts 8-12 reps

Hip thrusts 10-15 reps

Reverse lunges 10-12 reps

Sled push 10-20 metres

Box squats 6-10 reps

Remember, always consult with your doctor/GP if you suffer from particularly bad knee pain. If you're on the hunt for more knee-friendly leg workouts though, this 15-minute circuit is ideal for doing from home, or check out these three 'non-negotiable exercises' from a fitness expert to help improve your knee health.