Mike Tyson latest neck workout makes me feel sorry for Jake Paul

It seems Mike Tyson is taking his upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul pretty seriously. Iron Mike, who's nearly 60 at this point, shows no signs of slowing down despite his age and has been working out like there is no tomorrow in anticipation of their brawl.

Tyson has always been muscular, thanks to all the workouts he did, whether bodyweight exercises or his trademark pushups. One body part he always paid particular attention to is his neck.

The original Mike Tyson's neck workout is brutal and, quite frankly, dangerous for most people. It involves rolling around on the ground with your back arched over and over, which would put way too much pressure on most (untrained) people's body.

It's so hardcore that even Iron Mike decided not to try it now. Instead, he opted for a machine-assisted exercise session, which, to be fair, looks pretty hard. Just look at his back muscles bulging as he punches against those pads!

If you're wondering why boxers must train their necks, consider how often their heads get punched during a match. A strong neck can help withstand some force and keep you on your feet. And Tyson's neck looks ready for some action.

I feel sorry for Jake Paul for their upcoming match. I was intrigued by him after watching the Netflix documentary, which made me even sadder to think that Tyson would knock him out after two rounds.

Iron Mike is an incredibly strong individual with extensive boxing experience, so my money is on him winning. Looking at the workouts he posted lately and the sheer power he puts out, I'd be surprised if the Problem Child would last too long.