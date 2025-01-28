“If I only had a pair of dumbbells, this is the workout I’d do” says an expert trainer

Building strength and muscle doesn’t need to be complicated with upper-lower splits or require a gym. Research shows that free weights, like dumbbells, can offer the same strength gains as machines, and full-body workouts can be just as effective as split routines. All you need is a solid workout to get you started, like this full-body dumbbell workout from Sweat Founder, Kayla Itsines.
What’s great about this workout is that it includes a mixture of compound exercises (to target multiple muscle groups at a time), as well as isolation exercises to hone in on singular muscle groups, so you’ll be targeting your body from head to toe. These compound exercises consist of the fundamental movement patterns: a squat, hinge, push and pull— that we use every day, to help you build functional strength, so you can move more efficiently, reducing the likelihood of injuries.
Kayla says that if she only had two dumbbells, this is the workout she’d do. Alternatively, you could use kettlebells, if you don’t have dumbbells, or even two heavy water bottles if you’re at home to get you started. Perform three rounds of the exercises below, resting for 60-90 seconds between each exercise and two-three minutes between rounds. Here’s the workout:
- Goblet squats – 12 reps
- Shoulder press – 12 reps
- Overhead tricep extensions – 12 reps
- Russian twists – 20 reps (10 each side)
- Bent over rows – 12 reps
- Romanian deadlift – 12 reps
- Reverse lunge – 20 reps (10 each side)
If you need a full-blown dumbbell training plan, then we've a top-tier plan that you can follow to help you become the strongest version of yourself. Alternatively, if it's just another workout you're after to fit into your busy week, then give this speedy 30-minute session a whirl.
