I tried the 300-rep leg-destroying challenge – It’s the ultimate workout for strength, endurance, and mental toughness

When it comes to leg day, I’ve always prided myself on being prepared to tackle any challenge. Years of consistent training and a background as a national gymnast have given me legs that can handle anything – or so I thought.

Enter Matt Fox’s infamous 300-rep Leg Destroying Challenge, a workout designed not only to test your strength but also to push your endurance, grip, and mental grit to their absolute limits. What unfolded was a gruelling, sweat-soaked 22 minutes that left my legs trembling and my determination tested.

Curious how a deceptively simple five-move circuit can leave even seasoned athletes gasping for air? Let me take you through the pain and the payoff.

What is the 300-Rep Leg Destroying Challenge?

The 300-Rep Leg Destroying Challenge, devised by Transformation Coach and Personal Trainer Matt Fox, is a high-intensity workout aimed at enhancing lower body strength, endurance, and mental resilience.

This regimen consists of five exercises performed sequentially, with each exercise targeting major muscle groups in the legs. The challenge requires completing 20 repetitions of each exercise, cycling through the entire circuit three times, culminating in a total of 300 repetitions.

A distinctive aspect of this workout is the continuous use of a kettlebell throughout the session. Fox recommends a 20kg kettlebell, emphasising that maintaining grip on the weight without setting it down intensifies the challenge, thereby enhancing grip and forearm strength.

This approach not only amplifies muscular endurance but also elevates cardiovascular demand, making it a comprehensive test of physical and mental fortitude. The five exercises included in the circuit are:

Goblet Squats : Engage the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes.

: Engage the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. Romanian Deadlifts : Target the hamstrings and lower back.

: Target the hamstrings and lower back. Cossack Squats : Focus on the adductors and improve lateral movement.

: Focus on the adductors and improve lateral movement. Goblet Reverse Lunges : Work the glutes, hamstrings, and quadriceps.

: Work the glutes, hamstrings, and quadriceps. Russian Kettlebell Swings: Enhance hip power and cardiovascular endurance.

By structuring the workout in this manner, Fox ensures a comprehensive lower body engagement, promoting muscle hypertrophy, endurance, and overall functional strength.

The continuous grip requirement adds an extra layer of difficulty, testing mental toughness and grip endurance. This challenge is designed to be completed with minimal rest between exercises, aiming for a total duration of approximately 22 minutes, depending on individual fitness levels.

For those seeking a demanding and efficient lower body workout, the 300-Rep Leg Destroying Challenge offers a formidable test of strength, endurance, and mental resilience.

How it went

(Image credit: Getty Images)

High-rep circuits like this are never easy, but the 300-Rep Leg Destroying took things to an entirely new level. From the very first set, the relentless time under tension had my muscles screaming, and by the second round, my heart was pounding as if I'd just sprinted a mile. It’s not just a workout—it’s a battle of strength, endurance, and willpower.

What made this particular challenge so brutal wasn’t just the high reps—it was the design of each movement. Every exercise targets major lower-body muscles, working them to the point of exhaustion. And then there’s the kettlebell. Keeping hold of it for the entire workout added an unexpected twist, torching my grip and forearm strength in ways I hadn’t anticipated. By the end, I could barely hold on.

The absence of a time limit was comforting in theory, but the reality was far from leisurely. Matt encourages you to keep moving with as little rest as possible, which is exactly what I tried to do. It took me around 22 gruelling minutes to complete the workout, and every second felt like a test of mental grit.

The standout challenge? Without question, the Cossack squats. Staying low while shifting side to side is deceptively difficult, and the burn in my quads and adductors was almost unbearable. By the time I moved into the reverse lunges, I felt a small wave of relief as the movement flushed out some of the soreness—but only briefly.

By the end of it, my legs were on fire, my grip was fried, and I was completely spent. But there’s a strange satisfaction in finishing something this intense—it reminds you just how much you’re capable of pushing through. If you’re looking for a workout that tests both your body and your mind, this is it.