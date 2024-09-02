Get fit fast – new study reveals 15 minutes of daily exercise can improve your fitness

Many of us don’t have time these days to spend hours in the gym, it’s why we publish lots of shorter workouts here at T3 like this 30-minute full-body workout. However, there's no need to feel guilty if this still feels like a bit of a push at times as a new study published in Healthcare has revealed that just 15 minutes of daily exercise can significantly improve our health, including boosting our fitness, mood, and sleep.
Researchers at the University of South Australia analysed data from 11,575 participants in Australia, New Zealand and the UK who took part in the ‘15 Minute Challenge’, a wellness programme that encourages people to take part in 15 minutes of daily physical activity over a six-week period.
The results were extremely positive and saw participants average daily exercise increase by 12 minutes, averaging 85 minutes per week (the NHS recommends 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week which includes activities such as swimming, running, climbing stairs, cycling, etc).
As well as this, participants also reported a 7.6% increase in sleep quality, a 7.1% increase in mood, and an 11.6% boost in mood. The biggest improvement, however, was in fitness levels, which increased by 14%.
By the end of the six weeks 95% of the participants were either meeting, or exceeding international physical activity guidelines and 92% said they would recommend the programme. So, the next time you try and beat yourself up for not spending hours in the gym (or for not even going), don't.
Want to improve your daily activity? Here's a 15-minute bodyweight workout to get you started, or if you're looking to do some resistance training with dumbbells or kettlebells, then give this 15-minute full-body workout a go.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
-
-
Columbia Konos TRS OutDry Hiking Shoe review: three-season trail trampers with a twist
Constructed with Columbia’s innovative OutDry technology, these hiking hoofs repel water very differently to bog-standard walking boots and trekking shoes
By Pat Kinsella Published
-
Nectar vs DreamCloud: which mattress brand should I buy?
These two brands both promise the ultimate in sleep luxury with their hybrid mattresses. T3 puts them head-to-head to help you choose between them...
By Tom May Published
-
What is overtraining syndrome? Signs to spot and how to overcome it
‘Hard work pays off’ isn’t always the case…
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
How to survive an ultramarathon
Fear and self-loathing (and lots of love and lessons learned) on the Montane Lakeland ultra, the UK’s equivalent of the UTMB
By Pat Kinsella Published
-
Leg press vs squats: which should I do for bigger legs?
It really depends. An expert shares their insight.
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Smartwatch brand Amazfit partners with HYROX to inspire peak performance
Advanced technology meets elite fitness competition
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Urevo Strol 2E Treadmill review: daily steps and strides that won’t cost a fortune
Walk, jog, or even run on the Strol 2E Treadmill
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Is protein powder actually good for you? We asked a dietician
Wondering if protein shakes are actually healthy? A Registered Dietician weighs in
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Four shoes worn by the Fittest Woman on Earth at the 2024 CrossFit Games
If they're good enough for Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr, then they're good enough for us!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
I’ve been weightlifting four days a week, for four years – 5 things I’ve learned
From developing a more resilient mindset to having a new found love for mobility
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published