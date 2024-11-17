Forget the treadmill – this bodyweight bench workout is the perfect calorie crusher

With everyone training for a HYROX these days trying to bag a spot on the treadmill can feel like an impossible task. Scratch the long, boring runs and head on over to the weight bench instead my friend. This five-move bodyweight workout will ramp up your heart rate much quicker, boosting your cardiovascular fitness and culling lots of calories in around 25 minutes.

You may have assumed a weight bench is just for strength exercises, but there are plenty of cardio ones you can use for it too (as you'll soon find out), which is why it's one of the best pieces of home gym equipment you can invest in, particularly an adjustable weight bench. This workout also follows a pyramid structure, so there's lots of volume to crank up your heart rate, but it's also good for muscular endurance.

Mirafit Bodyweight Bench Workout with Danielle from MSP Fitness - YouTube Watch On

If you're doing this workout at home, and don’t have access to a bench, then you can always use a chair or a low wall— just make sure that whatever you use is sturdy! For this pyramid workout work your way through the five exercises and reps below, moving from one movement to the next. Once you've completed the final exercise, work your way back up through the exercises again. Once you’ve completed an entire pyramid, rest for two minutes, and repeat one more time. Here's your workout:



Work your way through the exercises below then, once you’ve completed the last exercise, work your way back up to the top to complete the pyramid

Bunny hops – 40 reps

Leg raises – 30 reps

Mountain climbers – 20 reps

Step ups with leg drive – 10 reps

Incline/or decline press ups – 5 reps

