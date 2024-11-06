Forget the gym – a running coach says this bodyweight workout will make you faster

Looking to nail a new PB? Then you need to be doing strength training (at least two times a week). Not only have studies shown it makes you more speedy and increase your VO2 max but it’s also key for staying injury-free. If you don’t have access to a gym though (or home gym equipment like a pair of dumbbells), don’t fret! This bodyweight workout from running physio and running coach, Jimmy Pipe, promises to bring fire to your muscles.
We know what you may be thinking ‘how is a bodyweight workout going to make me stronger?’. Well, research has shown that bodyweight exercises can in fact increase strength and muscle mass. “The hardest part about getting stronger at home is choosing exercises that are challenging enough,” Pipe says in his video, and we agree. Not all bodyweight workouts are created equal. However, Pipe says this workout should be challenging for “most people” and leave you 1-2 reps away from failure.
This workout predominantly focuses on strengthening your lower body, so your glutes, calves, quads and hamstrings. To make the workout more challenging, you'll be performing two exercises as supersets, so one immedietely after the other with no rest. Although you don't need any specific equipment, you will need a sturdy surface that you can step on (preferably something low, like the step of a stair, and something a little higher, like a coffee table). Here’s your workout:
- 1a. 6 reps reverse nordic
- 1b. 12 reps single leg hip thrusts each side
2min rest x 4
- 2a. 6 reps step downs eac side (slow 3 secs on the way down)
- 2b. 10 Copenhagen plank each side (each side)
90sec Rest x 3
- 3A. 10 Single leg calf raise per side
- 3B. 8 side lying straight leg raises each side
90sec Rest x 3
- 4. Pogos
20sec on, 40sec off x 4
Don't forget, if you do have access to any dumbbells or a kettlebell at home, you can always add them to the calf raises, reverse Nordic, single-leg hip thrusts and step down exercises.
Want more exercises to help increase your speed? Check out these seven strength exercises, a former sprint champ says that every runner should be doing them, or take a look at Noah Lyles' 8 top tips.
