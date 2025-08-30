A running coach says this 7-move strength workout will make you more stable and explosive on the trails

We’re sure you know this by now (but in case you didn’t) running should be part of every runner's training routine; thanks to its ability to boost power, improve speed, and reduce the risk of injury. If you’ve still been avoiding it, then this workout from Running Coach and ultra runner, Yana Strese, is just the ticket you need. You won’t need a lot of equipment for it either, just a pair of light to moderate-weight dumbbells, and around 35 minutes on the clock.

“This strength routine is built to make you feel more stable, explosive, and confident on the trails. Get ready to train those mountain legs!” she says. Don’t worry if the mountains aren’t on your agenda; the focus on stability and explosiveness benefits every kind of runner. To achieve this, Strese emphasises mostly unilateral exercises – movements that train one side of the body at a time – which are essential for building balanced strength and preventing imbalances.

Strese splits this workout into two sections: you’ve got the main workout which is made up of two dumbbell exercises and then a second part, where you can either use dumbbells, a kettlebell, or just your bodyweight. Although she didn’t provide rest times, we’d suggest resting for anywhere between 90-120 seconds after each of the main exercises. For the second lot of exercises, if you’re using your bodyweight, rest 30-45 seconds between each move; if you are using weights, then bump this up to 60-90 seconds. Here’s the workout:

Main workout (with dumbbells):

Alternating forward lunges – 2 x 12 (each side)

Bulgarian split squats – 2 x 12 (each side)

Use either your bodyweight/or dumbbells:

Single-leg stand ups – 3 x 12 (each side)

Cross arm/leg lift plank – 3 x 12 (each side)

Single leg deadlifts – 3 x 12 (each side)

Hip thrusts – 3 x 12 (each side)

Box step-ups – 3 x 12 (each side)

Plank – 1 minute hold

Strese recommends spending five minutes afterwards to do some stretching, so make sure you do this to avoid aches and soreness. If you're looking for similar simple workouts that you can easily slot into your working week, then here's another lower-body focused strength session for you to try. Don't forget about your upper body though – it's key for stability, posture, and better form. Try this six-move workout from triathlete Alex Yee.