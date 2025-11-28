Stubble and Co’s top-selling backpack that’s perfect for the gym, business trips and getaways is super cheap
Ever since I tested Stubble and Co’s infamous ‘Kit Bag’, it’s become an absolute favourite of mine. It’s the perfect do-it-all bag, whether you’re doing a weekend trip away or hitting the gym, and it currently has 20% off for Black Friday.
Waterproof, with plenty of storage, the Kit Bag from Stubble and Co is ready for whatever activity you throw at it, whether that be a weekend away (it's carry-on size approved), a workout or a business trip. Also on sale in 30 and 50 litres.
Not only do I think the Kit Bag looks great, with its all back waterproof exterior – a guy in the airport even complimented me on it one time – but it’s highly functional. It has a large compartment for storing the main bulk of your gear, and on the end of the bag is a small separate one for your shoes. On the outside there’s a zipped padded 16” laptop sleeve and a small zip pocket on top for easy access to essentials. What more could you need?
Ah, yes a water bottle holder. The bag does have one. My only gripe is that it’s on the inside of the bag – not ideal if you’re heading to the gym, but I guess it also keeps the bag looking smart if you’re out and about.
If you need a little more space, this bag also comes in 50 litres and 30 (in case you’re after something smaller). I mainly use my 40 litre one for trips away, particularly as it’s the perfect size for carry-on luggage (trust me, it’s fitted into those luggage holder testers every time I’ve taken it to the airport). If you need a backpack that can handle it all, take my word for it, this is the one.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
