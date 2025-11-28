Stubble and Co’s top-selling backpack that’s perfect for the gym, business trips and getaways is super cheap

Ever since I tested Stubble and Co’s infamous ‘Kit Bag’, it’s become an absolute favourite of mine. It’s the perfect do-it-all bag, whether you’re doing a weekend trip away or hitting the gym, and it currently has 20% off for Black Friday.

Stubble and Co Kit Bag (40 litre): was £155 now £124 at stubbleandco.com Waterproof, with plenty of storage, the Kit Bag from Stubble and Co is ready for whatever activity you throw at it, whether that be a weekend away (it's carry-on size approved), a workout or a business trip. Also on sale in 30 and 50 litres.

Not only do I think the Kit Bag looks great, with its all back waterproof exterior – a guy in the airport even complimented me on it one time – but it’s highly functional. It has a large compartment for storing the main bulk of your gear, and on the end of the bag is a small separate one for your shoes. On the outside there’s a zipped padded 16” laptop sleeve and a small zip pocket on top for easy access to essentials. What more could you need?

Ah, yes a water bottle holder. The bag does have one. My only gripe is that it’s on the inside of the bag – not ideal if you’re heading to the gym, but I guess it also keeps the bag looking smart if you’re out and about.

If you need a little more space, this bag also comes in 50 litres and 30 (in case you’re after something smaller). I mainly use my 40 litre one for trips away, particularly as it’s the perfect size for carry-on luggage (trust me, it’s fitted into those luggage holder testers every time I’ve taken it to the airport). If you need a backpack that can handle it all, take my word for it, this is the one.