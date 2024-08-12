Samsung Galaxy Ring has already bagged a fantastic connectivity upgrade

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy Ring has already bagged a neat connectivity upgrade. That sees users of other Android phones able to use almost the full suite of features.

Not more than a few weeks ago, Samsung made a radical shift to its product offering. Launched alongside a range of new smartwatches – including its first foray into rugged watches with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra – the brand stepped into a new world.

Specifically, that was the world of smart rings. While not a new concept, the Korean brand represent the first of the major players in the technology industry to market such a device.

Now, the Galaxy Ring has snagged a neat connectivity upgrade. That's going to make it easier for users to connect the device to their phone – and it's no longer just Samsung phones.

That's right – as confirmed by the folks over at Android Police – the Galaxy Ring offers almost every single feature, even when used with other Android phones. They tested the ring with both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, to see what differences there were.

Astonishingly, there really weren't many at all. While Samsung suggested during the launch event that the AI features may struggle on non-native devices, their testing found that wasn't the case.

They were able to get both the Energy Score and the Wellness Tips – AI features which theoretically shouldn't have worked – to operate flawlessly. It's worth noting that the Energy Score arrived by the first night, while the Wellness Tips took a few days to kick into action.

In fact, the only thing that didn't tally up between the Samsung experience and that of other Android devices was the frequency with which the device updated. Their test found that the Samsung phone would update very frequently, while the other handsets would often be a few hours behind.

That's a caveat which is unlikely to be a deal breaker for many, but could be a bit of a pain. Still, if it means getting to use a capable smart ring with your favourite phone, is that really too much to ask?