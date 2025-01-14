R.A.D unveils the next generation of its iconic workout shoe with a redesigned upper and more cushioning

The first look at the R.A.D One V2 is officially here with a fresh new look and various tweaks

R.A.D One V2
It’s been two years since R.A.D released its iconic workout shoe— the R.A.D One— and now the training footwear brand has finally launched its successor, the R.A.D One V2.

The cross-training shoe evolves from its predecessor with advanced touch-ups, crafted to provide top-tier performance for athletes of all levels.

One of the biggest upgrades is to the midsole, which contains SwellFoam™ BIO EVA. This offers even more cushioning for superior comfort during the toughest training sessions and all-day wear.

Having put the V2s through four rounds of 600-metre intervals, I can confirm they are far more plushy and feel so much nicer to run in than the R.A.D Ones, which I found weren't as responsive.

The upper has also seen various tweaks. This includes a swap over to ‘power mesh’, a more flexible and durable mesh material offering better breathability. More foam has also been added to the tongue and collar, which is combined with an anatomical sock liner for unrivaled comfort and cushioning from the moment you put them on.

R.A.D One V2 first look

Looks-wise, you can’t miss the distinctive wavy midsole wrap, which provides more durability during intense movements, like rope climbs. This also wraps around a newly engineered TPU heel clip, creating 360-degree stability to keep the foot firmly in place during those heavy lifts.

“With the R.A.D® ONE V2, we’re taking everything that made the original special and elevating it for a future where athletes demand more,” says Ben Massey, Founder & CEO of R.A.D.

“The R.A.D® ONE V2 reflects everything we stand for: empowerment, authenticity, and a vision for an improved society through sport.”

If the success of the R.A.D Ones is anything to go by, these shoes are highly likely to sell out fast, so if you want to get your hands on a pair, you’ll have to set a reminder.

The first colourway ‘Sunny Lime’ will be available at rad-global.com in the US on the 23rd of January at 8 AM PST and on the 24th in the UK at 11 AM GMT for RRP £130 / $150, with a new colourway set to drop every month.

