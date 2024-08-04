Peak performance: The North Face's new collection is a mountain of fun

As the spirit of exploration evolves, so too does our training gear. This season, The North Face has taken a quantum leap forward with its iconic Mountain Athletics collection, transforming it into an arsenal for the relentless adventurer.
The brand's latest collection invites you to explore the limits of your training with gear that’s designed to move wherever and however you do.
Crafted from lightweight, breathable fabrics that caress your skin like a gentle breeze, the Mountain Athletics collection offers optimal support through interlocking knits and multi-directional stretch for unrivalled flexibility.
The collection's genius lies in its design – breathable fabrics keep you cool while versatility and creativity ensure your workout gear isn’t just functional but fabulous.
The head-to-toe ensemble features tech-savvy materials like Synthetic Heatseeker, DryVent, and FlashDry, making it a no-brainer for any climate.
Highlights of the collection include the Midnight Mauve Painted Mountain print, which isn’t just eye candy. Featuring FlashDry technology, the jacket wicks sweat away faster than you can say "marathon" and boasts a 100% recycled liner for those who like their protection guilt-free.
The Trajectory Trousers aren't your average joggers. With light-reflecting details for night owls and early birds alike, these trousers offer a clean, sharp look and a multi-directional stretch. Expect complete freedom of movement, whether you're lunging, leaping, or lounging.
The collection doesn’t stop there. It also includes a full range of leggings, wadded capes, fleeces, flex bras, trainers, hats, and duffel bags—each piece engineered to push boundaries and help you reach new heights.
The Mountain Athletics collection drops on 6 August 2024. For more information, visit The North Face today.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
