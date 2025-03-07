When is the best time of year to go on a hike?

If you’re trying to figure out when the best time of year is to go on a hike, let us cut straight to the chase—there isn’t one. Every season is blessed with different scenery, wildlife and weather and, ultimately, this is what you need to think about when hitting the trails.

“The best time to go hiking really depends on what you’re looking for, and I’m a big advocate for getting outside all year round so long as you’re appropriately prepared,” says Gareth Mills, Country UK Manager at AllTrails.

Below, Gareth gives a seasonal breakdown to help you decide when the best time of year is for you to lace up your hiking boots , depending on your preferences. Also, if you don’t know where to hike, simply download the AllTrails app, pop in your postcode (or where you want to venture off to) and it’ll bring up all the top locations in that area.

Spring

Spring is the time that, technically, you can experience all four seasons in one, so make sure you're prepared with a good layering system and have your waterproof jacket ready. “This is the best time for mild temperatures with landscapes that are often lush and green,” says Gareth. “But be mindful of muddy trails due to lingering winter moisture. Once the clocks go forward, the extra daylight makes May my favourite hiking month.”

Summer

Endless blue skies, long light evenings and crimson sunsets are just some of the wonders summer hiking has to offer. “It’s the most popular time for hiking that’s for sure, thanks to longer daylight hours and generally stable weather,” explains Gareth. “However, it’s worth noting trails can be busier, and the heat can be a challenge, so early morning starts and staying well-hydrated are recommended.”

Autumn

Autumn hiking offers spectacular scenery, cool crisp weather and migrating wildlife. “Trails are often quieter too, and you can expect dramatic skies as the low sunsets. The yellows and reds of the leaves turning, plus the knowledge that Winter is on the way, make it a beautiful time to take in some sunlight and fresh air.”

Winter

Winter hiking will present challenges as conditions can be unpredictable and you may have to navigate snow, ice and rain. "Make sure you're physically fit for the challenge by practising hikes with elevation and variable conditions. Snow-covered landscapes can be beautiful, but shorter days and unpredictable weather require preparation and alternative route options if conditions change. Good clothing, hiking boots and equipment is absolutely essential, particularly if you are planning a trip to the mountains.”