GoPro's latest flagship action cam just got a major price cut in Amazon's spring sale deal
You can pick up the Hero 13 Black with almost 20% off
Amazon’s Spring Deal Days has officially delivered one of the best GoPro discounts yet, with the brand’s latest Hero 13 Black now down to $329.99. That’s a hefty drop of $70 from the RRP of $399.99 and matches the offer currently running on GoPro’s own US webstore. Weirdly, the white version of the camera is still full price – so if you're not picky about colour, this is a no-brainer.
This is the first major discount we’ve seen on the Hero 13 Black since it launched last autumn. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your action cam setup, this is a great time to pounce.
GoPro’s most advanced action camera yet, the Hero 13 Black delivers 5.3K video, new lens mods, a smarter mount system and a bigger battery for longer shoots. You're getting a lot for your money in this little package, especially at this discounted price.
The Hero 13 Black isn’t just a minor refresh. It sports a new magnetic mounting system, an upgraded 1900mAh battery, and GoPro’s HB-Series lens mods with auto-detection. From macro to ultra-wide, the camera adapts based on which mod you clip on.
Under the hood, there’s support for 5.3K60, 4K120 and 27MP stills, plus a 400fps Burst Slo-Mo mode that makes for seriously cinematic playback. You also get 10-bit HLG HDR, GPS overlays, Wi-Fi 6 transfers, and even timecode syncing for multicam shoots.
In our GoPro Hero 13 Black review, we said it's “a creative dynamo” with features that “push the boundaries of what an action camera can do”. It might not be a must-have for casual users, but for creatives, vloggers or thrill-seekers who want flexibility and pro-level features, it’s one of the best in the game.
If you’re planning outdoor trips, summer holidays or want to level up your content creation game, now’s the time to get in on this offer while it lasts.
Lee Bell is a freelance journalist & copywriter specialising in technology, health, grooming and how the latest innovations are shaking up the lifestyle space. From national newspapers to specialist-interest magazines and digital titles, Lee has written for some of the world’s most respected publications during his 11 years as a journalist.
