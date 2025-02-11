Celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX win with these officially licensed YETI drinkware

The Super Bowl LIX was quite a spectacle, from Kendrick Lamar's half-time show to the Philadelphia Eagles absolutely mopping the floor with the Kansas City Chiefs (who won the previous two Super Bowls). Whether you're celebrating or moping about, cool box extraordinaire YETI has some officially licenced drinkware that might help you feel better.

The brand's official NFL lineup includes all 32 teams plus three Super Bowl-themed sets. There is one that says "Super Bowl LIX" without any brand logos and another that commemorates the two teams' match-up and the date. And, of course, the winner's Super Bowl LIX Championship version has the Philadelphia Eagles logo on it.

Whatever option you're going with, you can choose nearly 30 different drinkware options, from straw mugs and water bottles to can coolers and gallon jugs. Plus, there are a ton of colour options to choose from, and you can also customise some of the products to make them extra special for a friend (or enemy; up to you).

If I had to pick one favourite from the lot, it would be the Rambler One Gallon Jug – there is no better way to stay hydrated than chugging down a gallon of water! This massive insulated container is 100% leakproof and has a hands-free MagCap for easy pouring. And, I mean, it's humongous!

If that's a bit much, I also like the look of the Rambler 12 oz Colster Can Cooler, which makes it easy to enjoy a cold one for longer. Not interested in either of these? The French Press sets are currently 20% off, so you might want to check those out.