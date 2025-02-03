Adidas’ iconic Samba sneaker is on sale at Amazon, but it probably won’t last

Adidas Samba Sneaker
Bryony Firth-Bernard
Adidas' Samba sneakers are a fan favorite, facts. These classic kicks have become a go-to choice for everyday wear, thanks to their timeless design that look good with just about everything. Whether you’re a sneakerhead, or looking to grab your first pair, now’s the perfect opportunity, as they're on sale at Amazon.

The colorway that’s in the sale is black with white stripes— a versatile palette that'll pair effortlessly with a variety of outfits— which you can currently save up to 15% off (size dependent). There is also up to 12% off the white pair with black stripes too. However, we’ve noticed discounts on this shoe are only available from 8.5 women's and 7.5 men's, and upward sizes.

If this deal catches your eye, don’t wait too long! The Sambas tend to sell out quickly, especially during a sale, so be sure to grab yours while it lasts. These stylish and versatile sneakers will instantly upgrade any outfit.

Staff Writer, Active

Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.

